Dubai gold prices rebound above Dh500 after steep midweek fall

Friday’s price of Dh505 for 24-karat gold shows that the market has recovered from Thursday morning’s low, but it is still Dh37.50 below the June 2 level, keeping buyers focused on whether the rebound has more room to run or whether prices will soften again.

The correction gathered pace after that, with 24-karat gold easing to Dh522.50 on June 5 and holding around Dh521.75 on June 6 and 7, before slipping to Dh521.50 on June 8. The sharper move came this week, with 24-karat falling to Dh514.25 on June 9 and then dropping to Dh492.50 on June 10, while 22-karat gold fell from Dh476.25 to Dh456 over the same period.

The 24-karat variety opened June at Dh539.75 per gram and touched Dh542.50 on June 2, while 22-karat gold stood at Dh500 on June 1 and rose to Dh502.25 the following day. Prices then stayed elevated through June 4, when 24-karat gold was at Dh538.50 and 22-karat stood at Dh498.50.

The comments followed Trump’s decision to call off a third day of airstrikes on Iran. US forces had struck Iran for two days, while Tehran responded by announcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels.

Bullion had posted its biggest gain since March in global trading after Trump said Iran’s supreme leader had agreed to a peace deal, although he added that the pact had not been finalised and described it as “a very strong memorandum of understanding that is a little bit conceptual.” Tehran has not confirmed the agreement.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.