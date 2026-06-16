Prices then recovered steadily. The 24-karat variety moved back above Dh500 on June 11, reached Dh508.50 between June 12 and June 14, and then climbed to Dh521.25 on June 15. Tuesday’s slight dip to Dh520.75 still leaves gold well above last week’s low, but below the June 2 peak of Dh542.50.

The pullback began after that, with 24-karat dropping to Dh522.50 on June 5 and then holding around Dh521 to Dh522 through June 8. The sharpest fall came on June 10, when 24-karat gold slipped to Dh492.50 and 22-karat fell to Dh456, giving buyers the lowest rates seen so far this month.

Global bullion prices were near $4,315 an ounce after climbing in the previous session. Gold held gains after US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz could reopen on Friday, a development that could ease the energy and inflation shock that has unsettled global markets.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.