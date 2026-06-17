That pressure is now beginning to ease as investors assess the possibility of a US-Iran interim peace framework. Gold held near $4,325 an ounce globally after gaining more than 6% over four sessions, with markets watching whether any agreement can lead to a genuine reopening of shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gold’s recent performance has been shaped by an unusual market reaction to Middle East tensions. Instead of drawing the usual safe-haven demand, the conflict had been treated by investors as an inflation risk because of the threat to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest move marks a small pullback after prices recovered from the sharp weakness seen on June 10, when 24-karat gold fell to Dh492.50 and 22-karat stood at Dh456. Since then, Dubai rates have climbed back strongly, with 24-karat gold returning above the Dh520 mark this week, although prices remain below the June 2 level of Dh542.50.

Investor attention is also turning to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later on Wednesday, the first under new chairman Kevin Warsh. Markets expect rates to be kept on hold, but traders will be looking for clues on whether the Fed is still open to further tightening if inflation remains elevated.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.