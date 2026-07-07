The 24K rate is still Dh7.50 higher than on July 1, while 22K is Dh7 above the level seen at the start of the month. This means consumers are seeing some relief from the recent high, but not a full return to early-month prices.

The latest decline comes after Dubai gold rates touched Dh503 for both July 4 and July 5, marking the highest level so far this month. Prices had started July at Dh489.75 for 24K and Dh453.50 for 22K, before moving higher through the first weekend and then easing over the past two sessions.

“In addition, although the DXY has cooled, it remains elevated around the 100.5–100.6 area, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is hovering near 4.48%,” she said. “These remain two key sources of pressure on gold, as a stronger U.S. dollar and higher yields reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets.”

Investors are now waiting for the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting for fresh signals on the rate outlook. Markets had earlier raised bets on a rate hike after a hawkish stance from new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, although those expectations eased after weaker US jobs data last week.

The rise in oil has brought inflation concerns back into focus, increasing attention on whether the US Federal Reserve could keep policy tight or even consider further rate action. Higher interest rates usually weigh on gold because the metal does not pay income.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.