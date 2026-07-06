The latest move still leaves Dubai gold well above late-June levels, when 24-karat gold stood at Dh485.25 on June 30 and Dh485.75 on June 29. Prices climbed through the first week of July, rising from Dh489.75 on July 1 to Dh494.75 on July 2, before moving above Dh501 on July 3 and holding at Dh503 over the weekend.

Soft US jobs data and lower energy prices also helped traders reduce bets on further monetary tightening. Oil dropped on Monday as more tankers moved through the Strait of Hormuz and OPEC+ signalled higher supplies, easing some of the inflation pressure that had weighed on expectations for borrowing costs.

The start of July has been firmer, with 24-karat gold moving back above Dh500 by July 3. The 22-karat variety followed the same pattern, rising from Dh453.50 on July 1 to Dh466 over the weekend before easing to Dh464 on Monday.

“In my view, gold is likely to remain under pressure, with elevated yields continuing to cap demand. That said, the outlook looks considerably brighter than earlier in the past few weeks, when the market was eyeing a move towards the 3900 range,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.