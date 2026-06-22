Dubai rates were at Dh509.25 for 24-carat and Dh471.50 for 22-carat on June 18, before easing to Dh500 on June 19 and holding close to that level through the weekend. Monday’s move marks a slight recovery from those lower levels, but buyers are still seeing prices far below the month’s opening highs.

The 22-carat variety has followed the same pattern, easing from Dh502.25 on June 2 to Dh466.50 on Monday morning. Prices briefly moved back above Dh520 for 24-carat gold on June 15 and June 16, before falling again below Dh510 later in the week.

Monday’s increase follows a volatile month for UAE gold buyers, with 24-carat gold touching Dh542.50 on June 2 before losing ground through the middle of the month. The latest rate is nearly Dh39 below that peak, offering some relief to shoppers who delayed purchases during the early-June surge.

Gold has fallen for three consecutive weeks and is down around a fifth since the war began at the end of February. The near-closure of Hormuz disrupted oil and natural gas flows and pushed up energy prices, raising the risk that central banks may keep borrowing costs higher to fight inflation.

Bullion climbed as much as 1.6% to move above $4,220 an ounce, erasing last week’s loss, after Qatar and Pakistan said in a joint statement that “encouraging progress” had been made in the first round of high-level peace negotiations in Switzerland.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.