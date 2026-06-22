GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
LIVE

US-Iran talks move to technical phase as Lebanon fighting tests peace push

Mediators announce a new de-confliction mechanism aimed at containing violence in Lebanon

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran war
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026.
AFP
High-level talks in Switzerland to permanently end the Iran war wrapped up early Monday after a tense start. While top officials left, lower-level teams will stay to detail a new ‘de-confliction cell’ aimed at stopping fighting in Lebanon. The move comes despite President Trump trading sharp threats with Tehran over social media, even as negotiators try to salvage a lasting peace deal over the next 60 days. Follow all the latest developments here:

Iran FM Araghchi says 'major progress' in US talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday there was "major progress" in talks with the United States.

"Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War," Araghchi posted on X.

"Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran."

Brent crude drops to $79 — oil markets mixed as Iran, Israel announce halt of offensive, easing war fears

Oil prices were mixed in Asian trading Monday as markets weighed fresh Middle East de-escalation signals against lingering supply and security risks, with WTI edging up while Brent fell sharply and Murban also slipped, as of 10:33 am Tokyo time on June 22, 2026.

WTI crude was quoted at $75.91 a barrel, up 6 cents or 0.08%.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, stood at $79.71, down 86 cents or 1.07%, while Murban crude was at $73.63, down 30 cents or 0.41%.

The market reaction came after Iran’s military joint command said it was halting offensive operations against Israel, following hours of retaliatory strikes that had raised fears of a broader regional conflict.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Iran, US to set up 'de-confliction cell' with Lebanon to stop military operations: mediators

Iran and the United States have agreed to set up a "de-confliction cell" with Lebanon to stop military operations, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said in a joint statement on Monday.

"The parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon," the joint statement read.

Iran, US agree roadmap to 'final deal within 60 days', lay foundation for immediate commencement of further technical talks: Qatar, Pakistan mediators

Iran and the United States agreed on a roadmap towards reaching a final deal to end the war within 60 days, meditors Pakistan and Qatar said in a joint statement on Monday.

"The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks," the joint statement read.

US-Iran talks expected to continue through the night

The first round of direct US-Iran talks since deal expected to continue through the night. US President Donald Trump, who is not at the talks, had earlier exchanged warnings with Iran's negotiator over clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye affirm US-Iran MoU should ensure security, stability of Gulf region

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan, emphasised that the US-Iran agreement should take into account the csecurity and stability of countries across the region.

In a joint statement after a consultative meeting held in Cairo, the ministers described it as "a constructive step towards de-escalation and towards ending a conflict which posed significant risks to regional security and stability, as well as to energy markets, international maritime routes, global supply chains, and international trade." Building on the memorandum of understanding, the ministers emphasised the need for a swift conclusion to the next phase of negotiations to reach "a lasting, verifiable, and mutually acceptable solution" to the remaining issues.

Iraq pressing ahead with plans to export crude oil through Syria

Iraq is pressing ahead with plans to export crude oil through Syria's Mediterranean coast even as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz gradually returns to normal, underscoring how this year's Gulf crisis has permanently reshaped energy security calculations across the Middle East.

The move follows the disruption caused by the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the U.S.-Iran conflict, which exposed Iraq's heavy dependence on a single maritime chokepoint. Iraqi officials told Reuters that Baghdad intends to maintain the new export corridor through Syria's port of Baniyas as a permanent alternative rather than merely an emergency contingency.

The decision reflects a broader strategic lesson from the conflict: even if Hormuz is reopened, countries that rely on it are no longer willing to assume the world's most important oil shipping lane will always remain accessible.

Iraq, the second-largest producer in OPEC, typically exports about 3.6 million barrels of crude oil per day, with roughly 3.4 million barrels traditionally shipped through its southern Gulf terminals connected to the Strait of Hormuz. When the waterway was effectively closed earlier this year, exports slowed sharply and crude inventories accumulated as storage facilities filled.

To reduce that vulnerability, Baghdad is developing an alternative outlet through Syria. Initial crude exports from the Mediterranean port of Baniyas are expected to begin as early as July at around 50,000 barrels per day, while fuel oil is already being trucked across the border for shipment to buyers in Europe and Africa. Syrian authorities are expanding storage and unloading facilities at Baniyas to accommodate higher export volumes.

Iranian military’s joint command said it is halting its offensive operations vs Israel

The Iranian military’s joint command said that it is halting its offensive operations hours after Israel and Iran began trading fire early Monday in retaliatory strikes that threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a full-scale regional war.

Netanyahu acknowledges halt in fighting with Iran but vows to respond ‘with force’ to future attacks

Israel struck Iran on Monday after being targeted by missiles, while a U.S. military base in Saudi Arabia came under fire in the most serious exchange of hostilities since an April ceasefire, raising the possibility of a return to heavy fighting and complicating mediation efforts to end the war, AP reported.

In a brief statement, Netanyahu said the fighting has stopped “after we hit the terror regime in Tehran.” But he said, “If the terror regime in Iran makes the mistake and returns to attacking us, we will respond with force.”

Netanyahu also said that Israel is continuing to operate against Iran’s ally, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and that Israel “has full right to self-defense and we will exercise it to the full extent necessary.”

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Oil futures fell on Monday (June 22, 2026) of hopes of stability as both Iran and Israel announced a halt to military operations while US-Iran talks are ongoing in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Brent drops to $79: Oil markets mixed

1h ago2m read
This videograb from footage made available on June 18, 2026, from the X account of French President Emmanuel Macron shows US President Donald Trump (C) and France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) during the signing of a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war, inside Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles southwest of Paris on June 17, 2026.

What do Iran and the US stand to gain from their deal?

6m read
Pakistan's Army Chief and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (R) speaking with General Rodolphe Haykal, Commander-in-Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces during their meeting in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan, Lebanon Army chief meet for crucial talks

2m read
Energy markets remained volatile amid continued uncertainty surrounding shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil jumps 4%: $100/barrel back on the menu?

2m read