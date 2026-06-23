Energy secretary suggests oil is moving through the Strait of Hormuz at pre-Iran war levels - except it is not

When Trump proclaimed that there was "a lot of oil pouring out" of the strait, Energy Secretary Chris Wright suggested that oil and natural gas were flowing through at "pre-crisis levels."

"We could get to above that, we will get above that," Wright added. Trump then suggested that "two days ago" there had been a record in terms of oil being taken out of the strait.

Neither of those statements were true.

According to data and analytics firm Kpler, there were 71 confirmed transits over the weekend, with a peak of 35 crossings on Saturday.

About 100 to 130 vessels passed through the strait each day before the war.