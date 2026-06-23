GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump threatens to not help NATO countries if asked

Trump links future NATO assistance to allies’ stance on US military action in Iran

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
FILE - President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 22, 2025, in Washington.
FILE - President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 22, 2025, in Washington.
AP

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he could refuse to help NATO countries as pay back for the lack of support from member nations with the US military operation in Iran.

"We spent all of this money. And then when we want to maybe have help on small stuff... They say no we would rather not help," Trump said during a press conference in the Oval Office.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"Stupid thing to say, because we can say that to them if we want, and we might," he added.

Despite strained relations with the alliance, Trump is set to attend the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey next month.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

In this photo released by Syrian Presidency press office, President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Syria's President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.

Trump urges Syria to 'take the lead' vs Hezbollah

3m read
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, UFC CEO Dana White and other guests pose inside the Octagon at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026 in Washington, DC.

FBI disrupted attack plot on White House fight night

2m read
A file photo of Donald Trump

Trump hosts White House cage fight as he turns 80

3m read
Members of law enforcement respond to the National Mall as the numbers “8647” are seen in the grass on June 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. The numbers have been adopted by critics of President Donald Trump's administration, serving as a form of protest.

What does ‘8647’ etching in USA's National Mall mean?

1m read