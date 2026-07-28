Trump hails late senator Graham as 'true American original'

At cathedral funeral, Trump and global dignitaries remember Graham’s unwavering faith
President Donald Trump hailed Lindsey Graham as a "true American original" Tuesday as world leaders and Washington's political elite gathered for the funeral of the hardline Republican senator who helped shape US policy on Ukraine and the Middle East.
Trump told a packed congregation at Washington National Cathedral that Graham was a "beloved friend," respected statesman and Senate giant who had risen from a small South Carolina town to become "a force to be reckoned with all over the world."
"For more than 30 years, nothing of consequence happened in this capital without Lindsey Graham knowing about it," Trump said. "Nothing of significance happened anywhere in the world without Lindsey Graham having a view on it."
Graham's flag-draped casket was carried into the cathedral by military pallbearers and placed near Trump, who sat in the front row alongside Vice President JD Vance.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended after holding separate White House meetings with Trump, reflecting Graham's role as one of Washington's most vocal champions of both countries.
The funeral also brought together lawmakers from both parties, most of Trump's cabinet, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and members of the family of Graham's longtime friend, the late Republican senator John McCain.
Trump called Graham, who frequently joined the president on golf outings, "a friend none of us will ever forget."
He also returned to Graham's reputation as one of Congress's most hawkish voices.
"He never saw a war that he didn’t like," Trump said, drawing laughter before adding that Graham supported military power "for the good of our country."
"Above all, Lindsey Graham believed in a strong America," Trump said. "He had unwavering faith in the righteousness of American power."
Graham died unexpectedly on July 11 at age 71 from complications linked to cardiovascular disease. Trump said the senator had died "at the peak of his career" and "doing the work he was born to do."
The president also recalled Graham's humble upbringing, helping his parents run a bar and pool hall in South Carolina, where he developed the humor and diplomatic instincts that later defined his political career.
After their parents died, Graham became the legal guardian of his teenage sister Darline while he was still in his 20s.
Graham regarded his sister's success as his proudest achievement, Trump said, calling it fitting that she had been appointed to complete his Senate term.
The cathedral funeral followed a morning ceremony beneath the Capitol dome, where Graham's casket was carried into the Rotunda as a US Army brass quintet played "Amazing Grace" and "America the Beautiful."
Senators from both parties entered behind Tim Scott, Graham's fellow South Carolina Republican, while cabinet officials and members of the state’s congressional delegation joined the mourners.
Graham served in the House of Representatives before winning election to the Senate in 2002, becoming an influential voice on the military, foreign policy and the judiciary.
His body is due to return Wednesday to South Carolina for further memorial services in Columbia and Pickens County, where he grew up.