Rubio: Iran’s shipping attacks ‘kill’ ceasefire deal, but 'door to diplomacy stays open'

Ceasefire framework frays after Iran targets cargo ships, yet US seeks dialogue
Manila: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Iran’s continued attacks on commercial shipping have rendered a recent agreement with Tehran "invalid" -- even as he stressed that Washington remains "open" to future diplomacy if Iran complies with its commitments.
Rubio’s remarks, made in Manila during the ASEAN Summit on Wednesday, came amid escalating tensions in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.
It underscores the fragile state of a June memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending broader Middle East hostilities, reopening the critical waterway and addressing Iran’s nuclear program.
Iran has repeatedly launched drones and missiles at vessels transiting the strait — one of the world’s most vital oil shipping routes — in what the US calls clear violations.
“If you sign onto an agreement, and then you violate the agreement, the agreement’s no longer valid,” Rubio said.
“That doesn’t mean you can’t have a future agreement, but ultimately, that future agreement will have to be judged on whether or not you’re complying with the conditions.”
He added that the US is “open to diplomacy” and “working it out in a negotiated way,” but “right now, they don’t seem to be serious about that.”
The US and Iran reached the temporary MoU in mid-June 2026 following months of conflict that included Iranian blockade actions in the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted roughly 20% of global oil transit and spiked energy prices.
The deal established a 60-day negotiating window on sanctions, nuclear issues and freedom of navigation, with the US insisting the strait remain toll-free and open to international shipping.
Iran has asserted control and sought fees, prompting US objections that such moves set dangerous precedents.
Since the agreement, Iran has conducted multiple drone and missile attacks on cargo ships, including strikes on vessels like the Singapore-flagged Ever Lovely and others.
The US has responded with repeated airstrikes targeting Iranian missile/drone storage sites, coastal radar installations, air defenses and related infrastructure to degrade Tehran’s ability to threaten shipping.
Rubio's comments, shared by the White House RapidResponse47 X account, were made as US forces continued operations to protect commercial vessels and counter Iranian threats.
The administration has emphasised "burden-sharing" with international partners for maritime security while rejecting any Iranian claim to levy charges on the international waterway.
Tensions persist despite diplomatic channels, with oil markets remaining volatile.
The US military has launched the 11th night of strikes on Iran overnight on Thursday and into Wednesday, and the situation remains fluid.