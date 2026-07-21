US keeps talks open but steps up strikes on Iran over missile and drone threats
Manila: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington remains willing to pursue a diplomatic solution with Iran, but insisted any path toward de-escalation depends on Tehran ending its attacks on international shipping and complying with its commitments.
"Their behaviour has to change in order for ours to change," Rubio said before he boarded for a flight to Manila, in remarks shared by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account.
Rubio, who has just landed in Manila to attend the ASEAN Summit, argued that any existing understanding between Washington and Tehran cannot remain valid if Iran continues to violate its obligations.
"You can't have an MOU that's alive if they're violating the terms," he said. "The US always remains open to a diplomatic solution. We've tried multiple times with Iran and we'll continue to try... but their behaviour is what we're responding to — and their behaviour is they're launching missiles and drones against ships."
His comments came as US forces carried out a 10th consecutive night of military operations against Iranian military targets, part of a campaign aimed at degrading Tehran's missile, drone and naval capabilities while restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The strikes follow a sharp escalation in maritime attacks that have disrupted one of the world's most important oil shipping corridors.
Iran, meanwhile, has broadened its retaliation beyond direct confrontation with US forces.
Iranian military officials said they targeted a US base in Kuwait after earlier attacks involving Bahrain, while commercial vessels transiting the Gulf continued to face missile and drone threats, raising fears that the conflict is expanding across the region.
Rubio's remarks underscore the Trump administration's dual-track strategy: maintaining intense military pressure while signaling that diplomacy remains possible if Iran changes course.
US officials have repeatedly said they will continue military operations as long as Iran threatens American forces, allies and international shipping in Hormuz Strait.
The secretary's comments also reflect a longstanding US position that any future diplomatic framework with Tehran must be accompanied by verifiable compliance, particularly on regional security and maritime attacks.
Analysts say that while Washington continues to leave the door open to negotiations, prospects for renewed talks remain dim as both sides exchange military strikes and accusations of violating previous understandings.