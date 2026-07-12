Why the US-Iran conflict flared again: The real trigger

The renewed violence came less than 24 hours after Iranian and Omani officials met in Muscat to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz to normal commercial shipping. Oman proposed allowing vessels to use both the southern shipping lane in Omani waters and the northern lane in Iranian waters without additional approval requirements. Iranian officials said they would take the proposal back to Tehran for further consultations. Instead, within hours, diplomacy gave way to the biggest military escalation since the ceasefire.