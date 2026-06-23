Calm returns to southern Lebanon as truce halts strikes and shelling
Tilak Pokharel, a spokesperson for the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon known as UNIFIL, said Monday evening that a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah appears to be holding.
“We have not detected trajectories from either side since yesterday,” he said. “We have also not seen airstrikes,” although he added that peacekeepers “continue to observe air(space) violations and IDF ground movements.”
An Associated Press photographer in the area of Nabatiyeh, which saw intense strikes and fighting in the days before the new truce took hold over the weekend, described complete calm in the area Monday.
Few displaced people had returned to the heavily damaged city of Nabatiyeh, he said, but many entered surrounding villages as soon as bulldozers finished clearing the roads.