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Israel-Lebanon ceasefire on the brink amid fresh strikes, rocket fire

Hezbollah rockets and Israeli strikes push tense pause toward collapse

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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An eldrely displaced woman stands in her room at a school being used as a shelter for displaced people in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on March 24, 2026. Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran
An eldrely displaced woman stands in her room at a school being used as a shelter for displaced people in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on March 24, 2026. Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran
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New Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon and continued cross-border fire from Hezbollah are raising alarms that the fragile, US-backed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon may be nearing collapse.

What had been described as a "tense-but-holding" truce is now showing visible strain, as both sides accuse the other of violations and civilians once again find themselves caught in the escalation.

Israeli strikes

Israeli officials say the latest strikes targeted Hezbollah positions and infrastructure used to launch attacks into northern Israel.

Lebanese state media and local officials report casualties and damage in border communities, intensifying public anger and fears of renewed displacement in areas that only recently saw residents return home after months of conflict.

Rocket drone launches

Hezbollah, for its part, has continued rocket and drone launches toward Israeli territory, framing its actions as retaliation and deterrence.

The exchanges, while still short of the sustained bombardment seen during peak fighting, are increasing in frequency and lethality — a pattern analysts say often precedes wider confrontation.

The ceasefire, brokered with heavy involvement from the United States, was intended to freeze hostilities along the volatile frontier after months of tit-for-tat attacks linked to the broader regional fallout from the Gaza war.

It relied on an uneasy formula: Israel would scale back deep strikes into Lebanon, and Hezbollah would restrain cross-border fire.

That balance now appears increasingly fragile.

'Gray zone'

Security observers note that both sides are operating in a gray zone — calibrating their actions to avoid triggering full-scale war while still signaling resolve.

Israel’s strikes are becoming more precise but more frequent.

Hezbollah’s attacks are limited but persistent. Each incident chips away at the credibility of the truce.

For civilians in northern Israel and southern Lebanon, the psychological impact is immediate.

Air raid sirens, evacuations, and the return of nightly bombardment fears are reviving memories of earlier phases of the conflict. Schools and businesses near the border face renewed disruption.

'Limited exchanges'

Diplomats warn that the situation is particularly dangerous because neither side may intend to resume war, yet the accumulation of “limited” exchanges can create momentum that is difficult to reverse.

A single strike causing mass casualties, or a miscalculated response, could rapidly escalate beyond control.

The US and European mediators are reportedly scrambling behind the scenes to prevent that outcome, pressing both governments to recommit to ceasefire terms and re-establish clearer red lines.

But as strikes intensify and rockets continue to fly, the central question is no longer whether the ceasefire is being tested — it is whether it is already unraveling.

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