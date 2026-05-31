Israeli army captures strategic castle in Lebanon in deepest incursion into country in 26 years

Israeli troops have been advancing for days in villages close to Beaufort castle after crossing the Litani River, which the Israeli military previously used as a de facto boundary. They are now about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the city of Nabatiyeh, a major center in southern Lebanon, and have called on all its residents to leave, as well as the residents of the coastal city of Tyre, the country's fourth largest city, and its surroundings.