Hezbollah launches rockets and drones while Israeli operations expand in Lebanon
Dubai: Israeli authorities suspended in-person classes and imposed new restrictions across parts of northern Israel on Saturday following a sharp escalation in hostilities with Hezbollah, as cross-border exchanges of fire intensified despite a ceasefire agreement reached earlier this year.
Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern announced that schools across the city's education system would remain closed, citing the deteriorating security situation.
At the same time, the Israeli Home Front Command ordered the closure of schools in northern border communities, as well as in Meron and Nahariya, while introducing restrictions on public gatherings.
The measures followed a weekend marked by heavy rocket and drone fire from Hezbollah positions in Lebanon towards northern Israel.
Israeli residents in numerous communities were forced to seek shelter as warning sirens sounded across the Western and Upper Galilee.
Video footage circulated by Israeli media showed beachgoers in Nahariya running for cover after projectiles from a Hezbollah barrage struck the sea near the coastline. The attack marked Hezbollah's first reported rocket barrage targeting the coastal city in nearly a month.
The Israeli military said several projectiles were intercepted by air defence systems, while others landed in open areas. No injuries were immediately reported.
The escalation comes as the Israeli military continues operations in southern Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces said it was preparing for additional attacks originating from Lebanon and urged residents in northern Israel to remain vigilant after recording around 20 launches from across the border since midnight.
Hezbollah said it had launched rockets towards Kiryat Shmona in a response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire and in defence of Lebanon.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military renewed evacuation warnings for residents of 13 villages in southern Lebanon, instructing them to move north of the Zahrani River, roughly 40 kilometres from the Israeli border, as military operations continued.
The renewed fighting has raised concerns about the durability of the ceasefire brokered with U.S. support and agreed to by Israel and Lebanon in April.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israeli forces had crossed Lebanon's Litani River and advanced towards what he described as strategic high ground, signalling an expansion of military activity beyond areas previously acknowledged by Israeli authorities.