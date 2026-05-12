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Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 380 since truce

Overall toll in Israeli strikes since the war erupted on March 2 has reached 2,882 people

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AFP
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An explosion erupts in the area of Al Housh following Israeli bombardment as seen from Tyre in southern lebanon on May 12, 2026.
An explosion erupts in the area of Al Housh following Israeli bombardment as seen from Tyre in southern lebanon on May 12, 2026.
AFP

Beirut: Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed 380 people since a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war began on April 17, Lebanon’s Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine told a press conference on Tuesday.

The overall toll in Israeli strikes since the war erupted between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2 has reached 2,882 people including 279 women and 200 children, he added.

Since the ceasefire, “380 people have been killed and 1,122 wounded,” Nassereddine said.

A ministry official told AFP that the toll includes 39 women and 22 children.

Under the terms of the truce released by Washington, Israel reserves the right to act against “planned, imminent or ongoing attacks”.

In addition to carrying out ongoing airstrikes, Israeli troops have been operating behind a so-called “yellow line” that runs around 10 kilometres north of the border between the two countries.

Some 108 emergency and health workers are among the overall death toll while 249 others have been wounded and “16 hospitals have been damaged” since the start of the conflict, Nassereddine said.

“It’s a massacre... there are no armed men or fighters in these (ambulance) vehicles, just medical equipment and wounded, contrary to what Israel says,” he added.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of using ambulances and medical facilities for military purposes, an accusation the group denies.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East conflict on March 2 when it launched rockets at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes.

Israel responded with massive strikes and a ground invasion in the country’s south.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah says its fighters are included in the government tolls.

Lebanese leaders on Monday urged the United States to pressure Israel to halt its attacks, which have intensified in recent days.

The appeal came as Lebanese and Israeli representatives are set to meet later this week in Washington for a third round of direct talks.

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Lebanon

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