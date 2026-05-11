Dubai: Smoke billowed over the southern Lebanese village of Yohmor after Israeli incendiary munitions struck the area, while additional air raids targeted Zawtar El Gharbiyeh. According to local media, the Israeli military launched around 40 air strikes across villages in southern Lebanon during the final hours of Sunday. Artillery shelling, bombardments and the demolition of homes were also reported in several border towns as tensions continued to rise despite an existing ceasefire agreement.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said Israeli attacks since 2 March have killed at least 2,846 people and injured 8,693 others. The ministry added that 552 deaths and 1,149 injuries were recorded after the ceasefire took effect on April 16. Earlier figures released by the ministry had reported 511 deaths and more than 1,100 wounded since the truce began.

Video: AFP