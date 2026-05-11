GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israeli air strikes pound south Lebanon as smoke rises over border villages

Artillery shelling, bombardments and the demolition of homes were also reported

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Smoke billowed over the southern Lebanese village of Yohmor after Israeli incendiary munitions struck the area, while additional air raids targeted Zawtar El Gharbiyeh. According to local media, the Israeli military launched around 40 air strikes across villages in southern Lebanon during the final hours of Sunday. Artillery shelling, bombardments and the demolition of homes were also reported in several border towns as tensions continued to rise despite an existing ceasefire agreement.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said Israeli attacks since 2 March have killed at least 2,846 people and injured 8,693 others. The ministry added that 552 deaths and 1,149 injuries were recorded after the ceasefire took effect on April 16. Earlier figures released by the ministry had reported 511 deaths and more than 1,100 wounded since the truce began.

Video: AFP

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke rises from an area in the direction of Al Udeid Air Base, which houses the Qatar Emiri Air Force and foreign forces including the US, in Doha on February 28, 2026, following a reported Iranian strike.

Iran strikes damaged 16 US military sites in Mideast

2m read
Smoke clouds erupt during an Israeli airstrike on Khiam in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel. The Hezbollah militia, an Iran-backed proxy, has rejected the US-brokered ceasefire talks between Israel and Lebanon and says it will "not accept any deal" emerging from them.

Hezbollah rejects Israel-Lebanon ceasefire talks

2m read
Smoke rises from the area of Houla caused by Israeli military activities as seen from the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh.

Israel backs two-week ceasefire, but not in Lebanon

2m read
Smoke rises from a target inside Lebanon after an Israeli strike.

Death toll in Israeli strikes rises to 1,530: Lebanon

1m read