Iran president says country in 'full-scale war' with US as Houthis announce Saudi maritime blockade

The United States and Iran traded missiles and airstrikes late on Sunday as Washington sought to "punish" Tehran for the US military's first losses since open hostilities in the Middle East war resumed.

A preliminary deal aimed at ending the war has collapsed as the foes fight to break a deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway key to the world's oil supply.

Iran said it targeted two US bases in Kuwait in response to more than a week of intensifying attacks, which Tehran says have hit transport and infrastructure sites, including an under-construction nuclear power plant.

Jordan also reported intercepting missiles, a day after the US military said two service members were killed there Friday and another had gone missing in action as they "defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks".

US Central Command announced that a service member died in northern Iraq during the controlled detonation of an unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone.

The US military carried out an eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran to "swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members", Central Command said.

Saturday's death brought to 17 the confirmed number of American military fatalities since the US and Israel launched the war with a wave of strikes on Iranian targets on February 28.