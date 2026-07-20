Iran president says country in 'full-scale war' with US as Houthis announce Saudi maritime blockade

Fresh attacks reported in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain amid calls for de-escalation
Highlights
The UAE has strongly condemned what it described as renewed Iranian hostile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the attacks represent a violation of the sovereignty of the two countries and pose a threat to regional security and stability.
The UAE reaffirmed its full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait, and expressed support for measures aimed at protecting their security and stability.
Warning sirens sounded across Kuwait on Monday afternoon as the country's air defence systems intercepted what the military described as hostile missile and drone attacks linked to ongoing Iranian aggression.
In a statement, Kuwait's General Staff said its air defence systems were actively responding to the incoming threats.
"The air defence systems are currently intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks following the ongoing Iranian aggression," the statement said.
The latest wave of American strikes on Iran appears to mark more than simply an intensification of the fighting. Instead, it raises the possibility that Washington’s military campaign is evolving beyond its initial focus on the Strait of Hormuz.
When hostilities resumed after the collapse of last month’s interim agreement, the immediate attention centred on the strategic waterway. Iran had reimposed its blockade of the strait, shipping traffic had largely stalled and the United States responded by blockading Iranian ports while striking military positions linked to Iran’s operations around Hormuz.
But the geography and range of Monday’s attacks suggest the campaign may now be widening.
Read more here.
Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has activated alarm sirens and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
In a post on X, the ministry advised the public to follow updates through official channels and adhere to safety instructions issued by authorities.
Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Monday said net profit slumped 34 percent in its first quarter as the Middle East conflict sent jet-fuel prices soaring and impacted ticket sales.
Profit after tax dropped to 538 million euros ($616 million) in the three months to the end of June, from 820 million euros one year earlier, the Dublin-based carrier said in a statement.
Ryanair, which is Europe's biggest airline by passenger numbers and flies mainly across the continent, said the cost of fuel not subject to advance purchase agreements had soared owing to the US-Iran war.
"Operating costs rose 11 percent to 3.81 billion euros as the price of our 20-percent unhedged jet-fuel more than doubled" in the first quarter, chief executive Michael O'Leary said in the earnings statement.
While passenger traffic grew six percent, fares dropped six percent.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Monday announced a maritime embargo of their foe Saudi Arabia, after the pair traded fire last week for the first time in years.
The rebels "declare a maritime embargo against the Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye,' effective immediately upon the issuance of this statement," military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
The U.S. military has identified two soldiers killed in an Iranian attack on Jordan. The military says 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan was 25 years old and was from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales was 19 and was from Carrollton, Texas.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said his country was in a "full-scale war" with the United States and that Tehran should accept the repercussions of the conflict.
"The reality is that today the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a full-scale war," Pezeshkian said, adding that "we must be realistic and accept the natural consequences of this resistance," he said, according to a presidency statement.
Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni is set to travel to mediator Pakistan's capital on Monday, a Pakistani interior ministry source said.
The source confirmed to AFP that the minister would have talks with Pakistani officials but did not elaborate on whether it was linked to Pakistan's long-running mediation efforts to end fighting between the United States and Iran.
Bahrain's civil aviation body said that Iran had targeted its air navigation systems with drones on Monday, though traffic remained unaffected.
"As a result of a hostile Iranian act of aggression against the Kingdom of Bahrain, civil air navigation systems serving the Bahrain Flight Information Region were targeted by hostile drones. However, air navigation operations remained unaffected," it said in a statement, adding that "flights and air traffic" were proceeding normally.
Iran on Monday congratulated Spain on its victory in the World Cup, saying that it had brought happiness to people around the world who opposed the United States and Israel.
On social media, the winning side appeared to have won support from people around the world thanks to the Spanish government's condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza and Madrid's criticism of the war in Iran.
On the other hand, Israeli politicians and football fans had rallied for Argentina, whose President Javier Milei has been a vocal supporter of Israel's policies.
"The players' defence of the Palestinian people and the support of Spain for Iran... showed that freedom and assertiveness are characteristics of that intelligent and respectful nation," said Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, quoted by the state news agency IRNA.
He added that the victory, "not only made the hearts of the Spanish people happy, but also the hearts of many free and independent and justice-loving nations of the world."
Earlier, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said: "The behaviour of the Spanish national team and Spain's stance in general in recent months in opposing aggression, genocide and oppression was valuable."
South Korea has advised its citizens on short-term visits to the Middle East to leave immediately amid escalating regional tensions.
Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina said most countries in the Middle East have been under a Level 3 Travel Advisory since March, recommending that travellers leave unless their stay is essential.
"Short-term visitors are advised to depart promptly unless they have compelling reasons to remain," Kim said during a government meeting.
U.S. gas prices jumped to an average of $4 a gallon again Monday as the U.S. and Iran launched more attacks.
According to motor club federation AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now back to $4. The average price a year ago was $3.14 a gallon.
The price is a national average, meaning drivers in some states have been paying well over $4 a gallon for a while now, while others pay less. Prices vary between states due to factors ranging from nearby supply to differing tax rates.
People around the world are also dealing with high gas prices as a result of the war.
Iran urged the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Monday to condemn US strikes that it said targeted the Darkhovin nuclear power plant under construction in the country's southwest.
"Iran... expects the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) Board of Governors and the Director General of the IAEA, who from time to time makes political statements regarding the Iranian nuclear issue, to clearly state their position on this matter in condemning the US crime," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP.
Bahrain says its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks, accusing Tehran of continuing to target civilians in the kingdom.
In a statement, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said its air defence systems attacked, intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial threats on Monday, July 20, describing the attacks as part of Iran's "systematic hostility" against the kingdom.
The military said all its weapons systems and units remain at the highest level of readiness to defend Bahrain.
Authorities urged citizens and residents not to approach any suspicious or unfamiliar objects that may have resulted from the attacks and to report them immediately. Read more
Oil prices briefly climbed above $90 a barrel for the first time in over a month as tensions between the United States and Iran intensified, with reports of three US service members killed and a tanker struck near the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude rose above $90 before easing to $88.94 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained to $82.26.
Energy prices have surged after a ninth consecutive night of US strikes on Iran. The latest gains came after a vessel was hit near the Strait of Hormuz, forcing its crew to abandon ship and raising concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies.
Read more here
Iran said on Monday that it would not allow the vital Strait of Hormuz to be used by its foes to threaten the country's security, as the United States and the Islamic republic battle for the waterway's future.
"We must not allow this waterway to be misused again to threaten Iran's security and national interests," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP, adding the country was "determined to take the necessary measures" to safeguard its sovereignty.
Iran said that diplomatic exchanges with the United States via mediators were ongoing despite US military strikes on the country.
"We have been informed by mediators, we have received messages - without going into details - but the main point is that the diplomatic apparatus has been active in recent days and ideas have been conveyed to us by certain mediators," said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP.
Sailors safely abandoned a vessel set alight after it was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said Monday, as the United States and Iran vie for control over the vital waterway.
"The vessel was struck by an unknown projectile. The crew safely abandoned the vessel and have been recovered by a tug boat. The fire has not been extinguished and the vessel is currently adrift. There is no reported environmental impact," UKMTO said in a an update to their earlier statement.
Earlier, the agency had reported the ship was "on fire" eight nautical miles northwest of Kumzar, Oman.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that two oil tankers trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz "exploded and were brought to a halt".
During the war, Iran blockaded the Strait of Hormuz through which one-fifth of the world's oil and LNG used to pass.
As part of a memorandum of understanding signed with the United States, it has to work with Oman on the waterway's future administration - which it has vowed will never be the same.
In recent weeks, Iran has hit tankers using a route hugging the Omani coast to traverse the strait, in a bid to strongarm vessels into using its own waters and to pay for safe passage.
US strikes overnight in northwestern Iran killed at least one person and wounded several more, state media reported Monday.
"One person was martyred and several others were injured in a terrorist and aggressive American attack on an area southwest of Tabriz on Monday morning," said Majid Farshi, head of crisis management of East Azerbaijan province, quoted by state news agency IRNA.
US strikes hit several locations in Iran's southern port city of Bushehr, home to the country's only civilian nuclear plant, state media reported Monday.
"A few minutes ago, several locations in Bushehr city were hit by American enemy's projectiles," said Bushehr governor Mohammad Mozaffari, as quoted by official state news agency IRNA.
Another siren has sounded in Bahrain. The Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe place.
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has struck near Kuzaran in the western Kermanshah province. The country’s state media reported that relief, service and law enforcement teams had been dispatched to the earthquake-stricken area.
A spokesperson for the crisis management authority was quoted by state broadcaster IRIB as saying that the water, electricity and gas networks were stable, and relevant teams were further assessing conditions in the area.
Kuwait's General Staff has announced that the country's air defence systems are currently intercepting what it described as hostile drone attacks following "criminal Iranian aggression."
In a statement, the military said any explosion sounds heard across the country are the result of air defence systems engaging and intercepting incoming threats.
The armed forces urged the public to remain calm and strictly follow security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities as the situation continues to develop.
Several UAE airlines have cancelled flights between the UAE and Kuwait due to operational reasons. Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia passengers are advised to check the latest flight status before travelling.
Emirates cancelled Dubai-Kuwait flights on July 21, including EK853, EK855, EK857 and EK859, while return Kuwait-Dubai services EK854, EK856, EK858 and EK860 were also cancelled.
Etihad Airways cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait on July 19 and 20 due to operational reasons. The airline said it is assisting affected passengers with alternative arrangements.
Air Arabia also cancelled several services between Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, including flights G9068, G9124, G9121, G9069, G9125, G9122, 3L020, 3L022, 3L021 and 3L023. Some cancellations also affect flights scheduled for July 21.
Passengers are advised to check directly with airlines for real-time updates and any changes to their travel plans.
Iran will end the war with the US when it has “the upper hand in the field”, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
Speaking to state news agency IRNA, Araghchi said the right time for negotiations would come when Iran had achieved a “reliable” military position and strategic gains.
He said decisions on continuing or ending the conflict must consider potential gains against the human and national costs of war. Araghchi added that Iran had emerged as a key international player despite losses.
The end of the war is possible either through absolute military victory or through negotiations. The right time to negotiate is precisely when you have achieved a reliable field and strategic achievement on the military front.Abbas Araghchi
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday he was open to meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts this week while in the Philippines for a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers.
Rubio's attendance at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathering in Manila comes as the United States seeks to counter China's growing regional influence and days after President Donald Trump accused Beijing of meddling in US elections.
"We'd be open to meeting with them," Rubio told reporters when asked if meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi or Russia's Sergei Lavrov were in the works.
"I would never tell you guys in a press conference what we would raise in meetings like that. Those are delicate matters," he added.
Rubio met Wang on the sidelines of the ASEAN gathering in Kuala Lumpur last year. The two also spoke by telephone following Trump's visit to China in the spring.
The Philippines trip, Rubio's first to the country as secretary of state, comes as regional allies are under economic strain caused by the rekindled US-Iran war.
The US diplomat on Sunday called ASEAN "our primary way of engaging the region", adding he would participate in a host of bilateral meetings, as well as sit-downs with fellow Quad members India, Japan and Australia.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has activated an emergency siren and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe place.
In a post on X, the ministry said: “The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.”
Jordan's Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs summoned the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires in Amman to deliver a strongly worded protest over what it described as ongoing and unjustified Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and provocative statements issued by Iranian officials, Petra reported.
Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali said the diplomat was instructed to convey Jordan's clear demand that Tehran immediately halt all attacks. He stressed that Jordan's security and the safety of its citizens are red lines that cannot be crossed.
The ministry condemned the Iranian attacks as flagrant violations of Jordan's sovereignty, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.
It also condemned the Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. Majali reiterated Jordan's solidarity with the GCC countries and its support for the measures they take to protect their sovereignty and security.
He added that Jordan would continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory, sovereignty and citizens.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday its latest strikes on Iran targeted command centers and other military facilities in a bid to prevent Tehran from attacking vessels transiting the Hormuz strait.
"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the US military said in a statement posted to X.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has completed its ninth consecutive night of military strikes against Iran, marking the end of a weekend wave of operations aimed at weakening Tehran's military capabilities.
According to CENTCOM, the latest strikes concluded at 10pm ET on July 19 and targeted a range of Iranian military assets.
CENTCOM said its forces struck military command centres, air defence systems, coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks.
The command said the objective was to further reduce Iran's ability to launch attacks on commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.
CENTCOM said the operations were carried out under the direction of the US Commander in Chief, adding that the military would continue to hold Iran accountable.
"CENTCOM forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready," the command said in a statement.
The strikes come amid heightened regional tensions and continued US efforts to safeguard maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Gulf.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that two oil tankers trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz "exploded and were brought to a halt".
"Late last night, two non-compliant oil tankers... attempted to enter and exit through what was described as the unsafe and hazardous southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, exploded and were brought to a halt," the Guards said in a statement, according to the Tasnim news agency.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Monday that they had targeted US military aircraft stationed at Aqaba Airport in Jordan and caused "severe damage" to some of them, state media reported.
American heavy transport aircraft and command and control aircraft "were targeted with ballistic missiles, causing severe damage to a number of them", the Guards said in a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said late Sunday that Iran is using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage in the ongoing Middle East conflict, adding that other countries needed to step up pressure to protect global shipping.
"It's clear that Iran, at least some people in Iran, want to control the straits and hold that as leverage against the world," Rubio told reporters ahead of traveling to the Philippines for a meeting of foreign ministers with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The United States will do and continue to do what it needs to, to protect global shipping, but other countries need to begin to step up and provide, whether it's hardware or finances, to help carry that burden.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
A vessel is on fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Monday as the United States and Iran vied for control over the vital waterway.
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 8NM northwest of Kumzar, Oman. UKMTO have received information from military authorities that a vessel is on fire," the British organisation said in a statement, adding that the cause of the fire has not yet been verified.
The headquarters of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard armored brigade in the southwestern city of Abadan was reportedly struck Friday, sending large flames and thick plumes of smoke into the sky as military operations between the United States and Iran continued to intensify.
Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a major fire burning at what multiple reports identified as the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) 72nd Moharram Armored Brigade. The footage could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate confirmation from Iranian authorities or the US military.
US Central Command forces confirmed the new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 pm ET Sunday (3 am Gulf Standard Time on Monday), the ninth consecutive night of operations aimed at degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.
The strikes come amid ongoing tensions in the region, where Iranian forces have been accused of targeting shipping transiting the vital waterway. CentCom said the operations will continue to hold Iranian forces accountable.
Details on specific targets hit or the extent of damage were not immediately released in the command's statement.
Kuwaiti air defences intercepted hostile drone attacks over the country Sunday, the Kuwait Army General Staff said, attributing the strikes to Iranian aggression amid escalating regional tensions. In an official statement posted on X, the military said air defense systems were actively engaging the threats.
It reassured the public that any sounds of explosions were the result of successful interceptions rather than impacts on the ground.
"The Kuwaiti air defences are currently confronting hostile drone attacks following the sinful Iranian aggression," the statement said.
It urged residents to follow all security and safety instructions from competent authorities.
Kuwait has condemned such actions as violations of its sovereignty. No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage from Sunday's events were available. Kuwaiti forces have successfully intercepted numerous such threats in recent weeks, with debris occasionally causing limited material harm and minor injuries. bignewsnetwork.comThe situation remains fluid as regional tensions continue.
Bahrain's interior ministry said overnight Sunday to Monday that its air raid sirens had sounded.
"The siren has been sounded," it said in a statement posted on X. "Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."
The island kingdom of Bahrain, host of the US Fifth Fleet, has been targeted by Iranian strikes in recent days.
Kuwait and Bahrain, which host US military installations, have borne the brunt of attacks by Iran on its Gulf neighbours since hostilities resumed this month despite a ceasefire and memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.
Bahrain has accused Iran of targeting civilians in its attacks.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out a missile strike on what it described as an "enemy" special operations command centre in southeastern Syria, marking Tehran's first announced attack on Syrian territory since the regional war escalated earlier this year.
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that the attack targeted a US special operations command centre in the al-Tanf area near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan.
The IRGC said the strike was launched in retaliation for the deaths of Iranian soldiers killed in a recent US missile attack on an army base in Iranshahr, in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province.
Initial reports of up to 20 Iranian ballistic missiles launches "minutes ago", targeting sites in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq.
Air raid sirens and interceptions had been reported in Bahrain, Kuwait, and other areas. Explosions and missile activity (including visuals of missiles over Bahrain) are circulating, as per @GlobalOsintNew.
These are initial reports — details on exact numbers, success of intercepts, damage, or casualties are still emerging and often contested (Iran claims hits on military targets; defenders report most interceptions).
There's no independent confirmation of widespread impacts yet, consistent with prior exchanges. The situation remains fluid amid the broader conflict.
Amid escalating US-Iran tensions, a series of explosions rocked central Iran late on Sunday, with loud blasts reported in the cities of Arak, Saveh, Khomein, Qom and Isfahan, according to local sources and social media monitors.
The reports emerged shortly before midnight local time, sparking speculation about possible military activity as the United States and Iran continue trading strikes in an on-again, off-again conflict that has simmered since early 2026. No immediate claims of responsibility were made, and Iranian state media had not confirmed the incidents or provided details on damage or casualties as of early Monday.
The United States and Iran traded missiles and airstrikes late on Sunday as Washington sought to "punish" Tehran for the US military's first losses since open hostilities in the Middle East war resumed.
A preliminary deal aimed at ending the war has collapsed as the foes fight to break a deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway key to the world's oil supply.
Iran said it targeted two US bases in Kuwait in response to more than a week of intensifying attacks, which Tehran says have hit transport and infrastructure sites, including an under-construction nuclear power plant.
Jordan also reported intercepting missiles, a day after the US military said two service members were killed there Friday and another had gone missing in action as they "defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks".
US Central Command announced that a service member died in northern Iraq during the controlled detonation of an unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone.
The US military carried out an eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran to "swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members", Central Command said.
Saturday's death brought to 17 the confirmed number of American military fatalities since the US and Israel launched the war with a wave of strikes on Iranian targets on February 28.
An American service member was killed Saturday in Iraq during 'controlled detonation' of a downed Iranian drone, the US military said Sunday, just a day after announcing the deaths of two other US service members following an Iranian attack on a base in Jordan.
Sunday's announcement brings the death toll of US service members to 17 during the conflict with Iran. More than 430 American troops have been wounded.
Day 140: US strikes Iran, Gulf states face missile threats as war risks spread
Day 139: Two US troops killed, one missing in Jordan
Day 138: Gulf faces fresh attacks as Trump signals diplomacy
Day 137: Dubai rebuts false explosion reports
Day 137: Iran says it is no longer bound by parts of US ceasefire deal
Day 136: 2 UAE tankers hit, US to resume Iran blockade
Day 135: US military launches another round of Iran strikes
Day 134: Strait of Hormuz tensions flare after ship attack
Day 133: US swaps strikes with Iran while keeping nuclear talks alive
Day 132: Israel vows stronger military action against Iran
Day 131: Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note
Day 130: Iran reports explosions on sites around Hormuz Strait