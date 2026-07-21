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Iran military says targeted US base in Kuwait

Missile barrage on US forces in Kuwait deepens Iran-US confrontation

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AFP
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The IRGC Navy carried out has said it launched a "coordinated three-phase operation" that caused significant damage to US military assets in the region.
The IRGC Navy carried out has said it launched a "coordinated three-phase operation" that caused significant damage to US military assets in the region.
X @ TehranTimes79

The Iranian army said early Tuesday it had targeted a US base in Kuwait with missiles, as President Masoud Pezeshkian said the conflict had morphed into a "full-scale war".  

"The army's ground forces targeted the HIMARS missile systems of the US terrorist army stationed at the Arifjan base in Kuwait with surface-to-surface missiles," state news agency IRNA said, quoting the army's public relations officials.

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"HIMARS is a mobile missile system with the ability to move quickly against ground targets, which, when targeted, causes damage to the offensive and defensive layers and reduces the enemy's missile power in aggressive crimes," it said.

Camp Arifjan, located south of Kuwait City, accommodates elements of the US Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. 

Late on Monday (July 20), the IRGC Navy has announced it had carried out a "coordinated three-phase operation" that caused "significant damage to US military assets" in the region.

It said the attacks "targeted and destroyed" drone maintenance and repair hangars used by US forces at Al-Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain.

The IRGC also said they hit preparation hangars for Task Force 59 (TF59) vessels at Salman Port in Bahrain, with the facilities "destroyed and the vessels sustaining heavy damage".

Moreover, facilities used to house, support, and equip US special naval commando forces at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait were "targeted, set on fire, and destroyed", as per an X post by @TehranTimes79.

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