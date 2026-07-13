Explosions rock Kuwait skies amid wave of Iranian attacks on US bases
Kuwait's Armed Forces said air defence systems were engaged in intercepting hostile aerial targets that entered the country's airspace, as the Gulf state remained on high alert amid the rapidly escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.
Military officials said loud explosions heard across parts of the country were the result of successful interception operations carried out by Kuwait's air defence network, urging residents to remain calm and follow security instructions issued by the authorities.
No immediate casualties or significant damage were reported.
The latest alert comes as Kuwait finds itself involved in the regional conflict because it hosts key US military installations, including Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base.
Iranian retaliatory missile and drone attacks have repeatedly targeted US military facilities across the Gulf in recent days, prompting air defense activations not only in Kuwait but also in Bahrain, Qatar and other neighbouring states.
According to recent official statements, Kuwait has already intercepted multiple ballistic missiles and more than a dozen drones over the past week without fatalities, although debris from interceptions has caused limited damage to power infrastructure.
The heightened military activity follows a fresh wave of US strikes against Iranian military assets ordered by President Donald Trump after renewed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz blamed by the US and its gulf allies on the Tehran regime.
Iran has vowed further retaliation, raising concerns that Gulf countries could remain vulnerable to additional missile and drone attacks as the regional crisis deepens.