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US-Iran strikes: Kuwait intercepts two ballistic missiles, 13 drones

No casualties as Kuwait intercepts aerial threats breaching its airspace

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Kuwait military downs missiles and drones amid US-Iran regional tensions
Kuwait military downs missiles and drones amid US-Iran regional tensions

Kuwait’s Armed Forces said they intercepted two hostile ballistic missiles and 13 drones that breached the country’s airspace early Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defence said no casualties or material damage were reported following the interceptions.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Staff Saud Al-Otaibi said the armed forces remain on continuous operational readiness to protect the country’s security and ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

Related Topics:
KuwaitUS-Israel-Iran war

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