EU aviation agency advises airlines to avoid Iran, Iraq and Lebanon airspace

EASA warns of ‘imminent threats’ in Iranian skies amid fragile ceasefire
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Wednesday advised airlines to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Lebanon amid rising regional tensions.
The directive, valid until August 31 unless reviewed earlier, was issued over concerns about the fragile ceasefire and the risk of further military escalation.
EASA said its advisory was based on “ongoing high levels of tensions and the potential for further military action”, warning that Iranian airspace could face “imminent threats” if the truce breaks down.
The warning comes after US President Donald Trump declared the Iran ceasefire “over” following renewed clashes between Washington and Tehran.
The escalation followed attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, triggering US strikes on Iranian targets and Iran’s claims of retaliatory attacks on US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.
The US said it struck more than 80 Iranian targets, while Iranian state media reported explosions near Bandar Abbas and areas close to the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices also rose after Trump’s remarks, as both sides accused each other of violating the ceasefire.