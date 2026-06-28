US-Iran truce faces toughest test after fresh strikes: Why it matters

Dubai: Just weeks after Washington and Tehran hailed a ceasefire and a broader agreement aimed at restoring stability in the Strait of Hormuz, both sides are once again trading military strikes , raising fears that the fragile truce may already be unravelling.

The latest escalation began after Iran attacked a Singapore-flagged container ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, an incident that US President Donald Trump described as a “foolish violation” of the agreement that ended months of fighting.

On Friday, the United States responded with strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites as well as coastal radar installations around the Strait of Hormuz, saying the targets were linked to attacks on international shipping.

“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist,” Trump said.

A US official said a small number of drones were detected but failed to reach their intended targets. Washington also said there were no American casualties or major damage.

The deal expanded on the ceasefire reached after months of conflict and was intended to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while creating space for wider negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme and regional security.

With both sides hardening their positions, the agreement that appeared to offer a path away from conflict now faces its most serious test since it was signed.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.