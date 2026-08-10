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Worker killed, five injured in rockfall at Egypt’s largest gold mine

Operations suspended in affected area of Sukari mine as authorities launch investigation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The incident occurred inside one of the tunnels in the underground work area at the Sukari gold mine in Egypt’s Eastern Desert.
The incident occurred inside one of the tunnels in the underground work area at the Sukari gold mine in Egypt’s Eastern Desert.
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Dubai: A worker was killed and five others injured after a rockfall inside a tunnel at Egypt’s largest gold mine, officials said on Sunday, prompting the suspension of operations in the affected area pending safety checks and an investigation.

The incident occurred inside one of the tunnels in the underground work area at the Sukari gold mine in Egypt’s Eastern Desert, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said in a statement.

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The injured workers were taken to a hospital in the Red Sea resort city of Marsa Alam. Preliminary medical reports indicated that their conditions were stable, the ministry said.

Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and review safety procedures at the mine.

The committee was also tasked with recommending measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Work in the affected area has been suspended while safety standards are reviewed and the investigation is carried out, officials said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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