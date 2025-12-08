GOLD/FOREX
Egypt crash: Four judges killed, two injured as car bursts into flames in Minya

Victims returning from court assignment; authorities investigate

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Vehicle collides with pickup, bursts into flames on Eastern Desert Road
Vehicle collides with pickup, bursts into flames on Eastern Desert Road
Shutterstock

Dubai: Four judged from the Deirout Primary Court were killed and two others injured in a horrific crash on the Eastern Desert Road in Mallawi, Minya Governorate, after their vehicle collided with a pickup truck and burst into flames, local media reported.

The car was completely engulfed, leaving the victims’ bodies severely burnt, while the injured were taken to hospital with varying degrees of wounds.

According to sources, the judges were returning from an official assignment at the First Civil Chamber of the Deirout Court when the collision occurred. The force of the impact caused the vehicle to ignite instantly, trapping the victims inside.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

