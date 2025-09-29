8 killed, 14 injured in deadly bus crash in Egypt's Minya

Recurring road accidents in Minya spark safety debate
Dubai: A tragic bus accident occurred on Monday morning in Samalut city in the Minya Governorate of Upper Egypt, leaving eight dead and14 others injured, Health Ministry said.
The ministry reported that 34 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, swiftly transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The accident took place on the Eastern Desert Road, a major highway connecting Cairo to southern Egypt. According to local authorities, the bus, operated by EG Bus company, was traveling from Cairo to Upper Egypt when it veered off the road and overturned near the entrance to Al Bustan. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Public Prosecution.
Major General Emad Kadwani, Governor of Minya, assigned Dr. Mohammed Abu Zeid, the Deputy Governor, and Dr. Mohamed Anis, the Governorate’s Secretary-General, to closely follow up on the aftermath of the accident, and to be present with the injured and the families of the victims to provide the necessary support.
The Minya Governorate has witnessed several similar accidents on desert roads in recent years. For instance, in April 2025, a traffic collision in southern Egypt's Minya resulted in eight deaths and 25 injuries. In May 2025, a microbus overturned, killing seven people and injuring seven others.
These recurring incidents highlight ongoing concerns about road safety in the region. Factors such as poor road conditions, inadequate signage, and limited enforcement of traffic laws contribute to the high incidence of accidents. Additionally, weather conditions, including fog and sandstorms, further exacerbate the risks faced by travellers on these routes.
In response to the increasing number of road accidents, the Egyptian government has implemented several measures aimed at improving road safety. These include the installation of traffic cameras, increased police patrols, and public awareness campaigns about safe driving practices. However, critics argue that more needs to be done to address the root causes of accidents, such as road infrastructure deficiencies and driver behaviour.
