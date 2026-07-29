Iran fires missile at US base in Jordan; US, Saudi forces strike Iran-backed militias in Iraq

Saudi Arabia said its joint strikes with the US on targets in Iraq were carried out in self-defence after blaming Iran-backed militias for recent drone attacks on the Kingdom's petroleum facilities.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the operation, conducted in coordination with US Central Command (CENTCOM), was justified under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Riyadh said it had sought to help de-escalate regional tensions but accused Iran-backed militias of choosing "an irresponsible path of escalation."

The Kingdom said it does not seek further escalation but warned it would take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, citizens and national assets if attacked again.