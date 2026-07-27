US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know this evening (July 27)

Mediators make progress on US-Iran talks as Saudi Arabia downs Iran-backed drones
Signs of de-escalation have emerged after three days without reported US or Iranian strikes, raising cautious hopes that diplomacy could avert a wider regional conflict. However, tensions remain high after Saudi Arabia intercepted drones targeting oil facilities, while uncertainty persists around the Strait of Hormuz and some airlines continue to adjust regional flight schedules.
Here are the latest developments:
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said its air defence forces intercepted and destroyed several drones targeting oil facilities in the Kingdom's Eastern Province and the Riyadh region.
The ministry said the drones were launched from Iraqi territory by Iranian-backed militias.
Regional mediators said progress has been made in efforts to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table after three consecutive days without reported attacks by either side.
The lull follows nearly two weeks of intense military exchanges that had fuelled fears of a broader regional war.
Despite reports of diplomatic progress, Iran said it is not currently engaged in negotiations with Washington.
"At present, we are not engaged in any negotiations with the United States," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, rejecting reports that Tehran had sought talks.
Iran's army said it remains on high alert and warned it would respond "more severely" to any future attacks by its adversaries.
The statement was issued to mark the anniversary of Operation Mersad, a major battle during the closing stages of the Iran-Iraq War.
Iran said talks with Oman on managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continued over the weekend, with discussions centred on maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.
Separately, Iranian state television reported that the Revolutionary Guards turned back six vessels after they attempted to transit the strait using routes not approved by Iranian authorities.
The Israeli military said it intercepted two drones near the Jordanian border on Monday and is investigating where they were launched from.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has travelled to Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump. The meeting is expected to focus on regional security and other issues affecting both countries.
Flights to and from the UAE are operating largely as scheduled, although some regional services continue to experience cancellations or timetable adjustments because of the security situation.
Passengers should check directly with their airline before travelling to the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.
Dubai International Airport is advising passengers to:
Arrive at least three hours before departure.
Allow extra time for security and immigration procedures.
Be at the boarding gate at least 60 minutes before departure.
Factor in possible traffic delays.
Use the Dubai Metro where possible, particularly for Emirates Terminal 3.
Travellers are also encouraged to use online check-in, airline apps, self-service kiosks and early baggage drop services where available to help reduce waiting times.