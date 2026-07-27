GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know this evening (July 27)

Mediators make progress on US-Iran talks as Saudi Arabia downs Iran-backed drones

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iranian state television reported that the Revolutionary Guards turned back six vessels after they attempted to transit the strait using routes not approved by Iranian authorities.
Iranian state television reported that the Revolutionary Guards turned back six vessels after they attempted to transit the strait using routes not approved by Iranian authorities.
AFP

Signs of de-escalation have emerged after three days without reported US or Iranian strikes, raising cautious hopes that diplomacy could avert a wider regional conflict. However, tensions remain high after Saudi Arabia intercepted drones targeting oil facilities, while uncertainty persists around the Strait of Hormuz and some airlines continue to adjust regional flight schedules.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Here are the latest developments:

Saudi Arabia intercepts drones targeting oil facilities

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said its air defence forces intercepted and destroyed several drones targeting oil facilities in the Kingdom's Eastern Province and the Riyadh region.

The ministry said the drones were launched from Iraqi territory by Iranian-backed militias.

Three-day pause raises hopes for diplomacy

Regional mediators said progress has been made in efforts to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table after three consecutive days without reported attacks by either side.

The lull follows nearly two weeks of intense military exchanges that had fuelled fears of a broader regional war.

Iran denies talks with the US

Despite reports of diplomatic progress, Iran said it is not currently engaged in negotiations with Washington.

"At present, we are not engaged in any negotiations with the United States," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, rejecting reports that Tehran had sought talks.

Iran warns of stronger response to future attacks

Iran's army said it remains on high alert and warned it would respond "more severely" to any future attacks by its adversaries.

The statement was issued to mark the anniversary of Operation Mersad, a major battle during the closing stages of the Iran-Iraq War.

Strait of Hormuz remains in focus

Iran said talks with Oman on managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continued over the weekend, with discussions centred on maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Separately, Iranian state television reported that the Revolutionary Guards turned back six vessels after they attempted to transit the strait using routes not approved by Iranian authorities.

Israel intercepts drones near Jordan border

The Israeli military said it intercepted two drones near the Jordanian border on Monday and is investigating where they were launched from.

Netanyahu heads to Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has travelled to Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump. The meeting is expected to focus on regional security and other issues affecting both countries.

UAE travel update: Flights largely operating normally

Flights to and from the UAE are operating largely as scheduled, although some regional services continue to experience cancellations or timetable adjustments because of the security situation.

Passengers should check directly with their airline before travelling to the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.

Dubai International Airport advice

Dubai International Airport is advising passengers to:

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure.

  • Allow extra time for security and immigration procedures.

  • Be at the boarding gate at least 60 minutes before departure.

  • Factor in possible traffic delays.

  • Use the Dubai Metro where possible, particularly for Emirates Terminal 3.

Travellers are also encouraged to use online check-in, airline apps, self-service kiosks and early baggage drop services where available to help reduce waiting times.

Follow all the latest developments on the US-Iran war here.
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo/Reuters)

Armed Forces ready for any US or Israeli action: Iran

15m read
Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, July 13, 2026. (Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP)

How US airstrikes are hitting deep into Iran's interior

4m read
Iran has been attacking civilian tankers and merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Some US officials say it's high time the US starts attacking and disabling or sinking Iranian-linked ships to make them feel the same "pain" they're inflicting on global shipping.

US Navy tightens noose on Iran: 12 ships redirected

2m read
Screengrab from footage of 10th consecutive night of US strikes on Iran.

US strikes Iran for 10th day; video shows targets hit

1m read