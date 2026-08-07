UAE residents' update: ADNOC vessel attacks, Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan pact and flight schedules

ADNOC vessel attacks: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said 15 of its vessels have been targeted by missiles and drones since the start of the conflict while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Three vessels were attacked this week alone, leaving one crew member killed and 20 injured.

Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan defence pact: Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, stating that an armed attack against one would be considered an attack against all three.

Turkey clarifies pact: Ankara said the agreement is not aimed at any particular country and is intended to strengthen collective security and regional stability.

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia: Eleven civilians were injured in a Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia’s Najran region, including Saudi, Egyptian, Yemeni and Pakistani nationals.

UAE condemns attack: The UAE strongly condemned the Houthi attack, calling it a violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and reaffirming support for the Kingdom’s security.

Iran-Oman Strait of Hormuz shipping framework: Iran and Oman are close to finalising a proposed framework for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route. Tehran said the agreement would not automatically reopen the waterway and denied direct negotiations with the US.