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Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks on Gulf states, rejects strikes on vital infrastructure

Saudi Arabia urges halt to Iranian attacks on Gulf infrastructure and civilians

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Saudi Arabia denounces Iran’s ‘heinous aggression’ on power and desalination plants in Kuwait
Saudi Arabia denounces Iran’s ‘heinous aggression’ on power and desalination plants in Kuwait
AFP

Saudi Arabia has renewed its condemnation of Iranian attacks targeting civilian and vital infrastructure, including a power generation facility and water desalination plant in Kuwait.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Iran’s continued attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, expressing the Kingdom’s full support for the measures taken by the three countries in response.

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Saudi rejects strikes on civilian facilities

The ministry said Saudi Arabia completely rejects attacks targeting infrastructure and civilian and vital facilities, including a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait.

Calls for end to regional escalation

Saudi Arabia stressed the need for an immediate halt to all forms of military escalation to safeguard the security and stability of the region and its people.

Kuwait reports attacks on civilian infrastructure

Kuwait accused Iran of targeting civilian sites and vital infrastructure on Saturday, saying the attacks endangered the lives and safety of civilians.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said the strikes targeted key facilities, including an oil facility and a power and water plant.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported injuries and damage following the attack on the oil facility. Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said firefighting and repair operations were underway, with several firefighters and oil sector workers injured while responding to the incidents.

Bahrain says Iranian attacks thwarted

Bahrain’s military said its air defence systems successfully thwarted a wave of Iranian attacks on Saturday.

Jordan’s military said it intercepted and destroyed 10 Iranian missiles, with no casualties or material damage reported. Bahrain and Qatar had earlier said they intercepted incoming missiles.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaBahrainKuwaitUS-Israel-Iran war

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