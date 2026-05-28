GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

Saudi Arabia condemns missile attacks on Kuwait

The Kingdom also expressed its full solidarity with the government and people of Kuwait

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi Arabia condemns missile attacks on Kuwait
Gulf News file

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s strongest condemnation of the hostile missile and drone attacks directed at the State of Kuwait.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of all forms of aggression that violate state sovereignty or threaten the security and stability of the region.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Kingdom also expressed its full solidarity with the government and people of Kuwait, reiterating its unwavering support for all measures undertaken by Kuwait to preserve its sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks as U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth listens during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump meets with his Cabinet days after saying a peace deal with Iran was “largely negotiated” amid expectations around the re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.

From Iran to Oman: Trump’s expanding threat rhetoric

2h ago3m read
Vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026.

Why Trump warned Oman over Iran's Hormuz fee plans

4m read
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

UAE President, Emir of Kuwait exchange Eid greetings

1m read
US President Donald Trump speaks alongside Secretary of state Marco Rubio during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 27, 2026.

Trump draws red line on Hormuz control, warns Oman

3m read