Philippines, GCC strengthen medical screening system for overseas workers

Expansion aims to make pre-departure health checks more accessible for Gulf-bound workers
Dubai: The Philippines and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are strengthening cooperation on the medical screening of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), with plans to expand the number of accredited health facilities conducting mandatory pre-departure medical examinations for workers bound for Gulf countries.
The initiative has been discussed during a meeting on August 4 at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Central Office in the Philippines. Officials from the DMW have met with a delegation from the GCC Secretariat, the Gulf Health Council, and embassy representatives to discuss the implementation of the Wafid Programme.
The programme is a digital platform that manages pre-deployment medical examinations for workers travelling to GCC member states, helping ensure that health screenings are carried out by accredited facilities that meet common standards.
During the meeting, the GCC delegation has presented the Wafid Programme's accreditation process for participating health facilities, its quality assurance measures, and its implementation across 21 countries, including the Philippines.
The programme is also used in Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Ethiopia, Ghana, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Morocco, Nepal, Niger, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, and Uganda.
Currently, there are 24 Wafid-accredited medical centres and clinics across the Philippines. The Gulf Health Council has announced plans to increase that number, giving more Filipino workers easier access to authorised medical examinations before they leave for jobs in the Gulf.
Officials have stressed the importance of ensuring that overseas workers undergo medical examinations only at qualified and accredited health facilities, in coordination with the Philippine Department of Health.
"The DMW officials, led by Undersecretary Jainal Rasul, Jr., welcome the GCC move not only to ensure accessibility for our OFW applicants but also to uphold quality standards, integrity, credibility, and transparency in the application and appointment system, the selection of centres and clinics, and the uniformity of fees," said the DMW in a statement.
Meanwhile, the DMW has reiterated its commitment to protecting the welfare of Filipino migrant workers, saying reliable and standardised medical examinations are an important part of preparing workers for overseas employment.
For many Filipinos leaving each year for jobs in GCC countries, including the UAE, the planned expansion of the Wafid programme has been expected to make the mandatory health screening process more accessible while maintaining consistent quality and international standards.