How the UAE could turn longer lives into a longevity economy

“The Gulf has already won the battle for lifespan. People here now live to nearly eighty. The question that matters for the next twenty years is not how long people live, but how much of that time they spend in good health, and on that measure the region is still losing ground to the OECD countries,” Dmitry Kaminskiy, General Partner of Deep Knowledge Group, told Gulf News.

Dubai: People in the UAE and across much of the Gulf are living longer than ever, with life expectancy approaching 80 in several countries.

If it succeeds in developing the infrastructure needed to finance, monitor and support longer healthy lives, the country could eventually export that expertise across the wider MENA region as populations age, workforces become increasingly mobile and retirement periods lengthen.

“The measure of success here is not how many clinics open. It is whether disease arrives later, whether people stay independent longer, and whether the years at the end of life are shorter and better,” Kaminskiy said.

Longevity medicine depends heavily on tracking health over time. A biomarker or diagnostic result becomes far more useful when it can be compared with the same measurement taken five or 10 years earlier.

“When nine in ten of your residents come from somewhere else, you cannot build retirement security on a system that assumes people stay put,” Kaminskiy said.

With the average effective retirement age at around 54 and life expectancy extending into the early 80s, regional systems could eventually need to support around 27 years of post-employment life for each retiree.

The demographic challenge is also accelerating. The population aged 65 and above across the Middle East and North Africa is projected to rise by about 243% by 2050, while fertility is expected to decline by about 19.2%.

The study estimates that adding two to four healthy years across the GCC could generate between $70 billion and $100 billion in additional economic output by 2030. It describes the figure as an order-of-magnitude estimate rather than a forecast.

The economic impact is already substantial. Four major non-communicable diseases including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and chronic respiratory disease are estimated to cost the GCC about $20 billion a year in lost productivity and another $30 billion in direct treatment costs.

“Most of the economic damage from chronic disease never appears in a hospital budget. It shows up as people of working age who are alive, employed and unwell. That is why prevention is an economic policy and not only a health policy,” Kaminskiy said.

Many of those affected are not elderly or hospitalised. They are working-age people who remain employed while living with chronic conditions that can reduce productivity and place financial pressure on families.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.