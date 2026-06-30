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Health checks every woman should prioritise

Early detection plays a crucial role in protecting women's health

Last updated:
Chiranti Sengupta, Senior Editor
2 MIN READ
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Health checks every woman should prioritise
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Many health conditions do not arrive with obvious warning signs. High blood pressure, diabetes, early-stage cancers, thyroid disorders and even heart disease can develop quietly for years before symptoms appear. That is why preventive screening deserves a permanent place in every woman’s health plan.

Experts advise women to think of screening as a routine health check-in rather than a search for illness. It helps identify potential health concerns before symptoms appear, giving women and doctors more opportunities to intervene early and improve long-term outcomes.

“Preventive screening is one of the most effective ways to improve women’s health and longevity by identifying diseases at an early, more treatable stage,” says Dr Ghada Shate, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, HealthHub – Arabian Center. “Recommendations should always be individualised based on personal and family history, ethnicity, lifestyle, and risk factors.”

It is also important to remember that preventive screening is not limited to a particular age group. Maintaining good health begins early in life and should continue through every stage of a woman’s journey.

Screening needs change with age

Childhood and adolescence present important opportunities to establish healthy habits through regular doctor visits and keeping up with recommended vaccinations. As women enter their 20s and 30s, preventive care should focus on building a strong foundation.

“In their 20s and 30s, women should prioritise regular blood pressure screening, body weight and BMI assessments to help reduce the future risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and diabetes screening where overweight, obesity or other risk factors are present. Cervical cancer screening should begin at age 21 with cervical cytology or Pap smear, while from age 30, HPV testing, either alone or combined with cytology, is recommended according to clinical guidelines. Mental health screening, including assessments for anxiety and depression, should also form part of routine healthcare visits,” says Dr Shate.

By the time women reach their 40s, screening needs often expand. Breast cancer screening becomes an important part of routine healthcare, alongside continued cervical cancer screening. Monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar and weight also becomes increasingly important, as the risk of cardiovascular disease and metabolic conditions begins to rise. For some women, bone health assessments may also be recommended, particularly in cases of premature menopause or other risk factors that could affect bone density.

In their 50s and beyond, preventive screening remains just as important. Breast and cervical cancer screening should continue according to medical guidance, while regular assessments for diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol levels become increasingly significant as cardiovascular disease remains a leading health concern for women. Screening for colorectal cancer is also recommended as part of routine preventive care.

“For women in their later years, bone mineral density testing (DEXA scan) is generally recommended from the age of 65, or earlier for those with additional risk factors. Regular vision and hearing assessments also become increasingly important with age, while vaccination reviews should include protection against influenza, pneumococcal disease, shingles and Covid-19, as appropriate,” Dr Shate points out.

Prevention is a lifelong priority

Preventive screening is not just for when something feels wrong. The most effective approach is to make screening part of a long-term healthcare plan. “Screenings should not follow a one-size-fits-all approach. Women should discuss their personal risk profile with their healthcare provider to determine the most appropriate screening schedule,” says Dr Shate. ■

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