Health checks every woman should prioritise

“In their 20s and 30s, women should prioritise regular blood pressure screening, body weight and BMI assessments to help reduce the future risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and diabetes screening where overweight, obesity or other risk factors are present. Cervical cancer screening should begin at age 21 with cervical cytology or Pap smear, while from age 30, HPV testing, either alone or combined with cytology, is recommended according to clinical guidelines. Mental health screening, including assessments for anxiety and depression, should also form part of routine healthcare visits,” says Dr Shate.