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Green spaces linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes

Researchers say access to gardens and parks could have wider health benefits

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Researchers found a lower risk of type 2 diabetes among people with substantial home gardens.
Researchers found a lower risk of type 2 diabetes among people with substantial home gardens.
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Having a garden at home may be linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia.

The study, published in BMC Public Health, found that people with a substantial home garden had a 6.8 per cent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those without one. Those living near several parks had a 5.7 per cent lower risk.

Researchers analysed health and location data from more than 19,000 people taking part in the UK Biobank. They looked at green spaces around participants’ homes, including residential gardens and parks within 800 metres.

The researchers said several factors could help explain the link. People with easier access to green spaces may be more active and spend more time outdoors. Being around nature may also support mental wellbeing, improve vitamin D levels and contribute to healthier gut and immune systems through exposure to a wider range of microbes.

The findings highlight the potential health benefits of including more gardens and parks in towns and cities.

Researchers said green spaces should be given greater consideration in urban planning, particularly as decisions about city design can influence the health and wellbeing of future generations.

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