GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE
Lifestyle /
Health+Fitness

5 minutes of dancing a day may boost your brain — here's the science behind it

Brief daily dance breaks may sharpen focus, lift mood and spark creativity

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
One long-term study found dancing was among the leisure activities most strongly linked to reduced dementia risk.
One long-term study found dancing was among the leisure activities most strongly linked to reduced dementia risk.
Supplied

You don't need an hour-long workout to sharpen your mind. Research suggests that just five minutes of dancing can improve concentration, lift your mood and even spark creativity.

Scientists say dance is one of the few activities that simultaneously exercises the body, brain and emotions, making it particularly effective for cognitive health.

Get — updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here

Key findings:

1. Five minutes can improve focus

A recent study of schoolchildren found that just five minutes of synchronised dancing before class improved concentration during a subsequent mathematics task.

Researchers said short movement breaks help prevent mental fatigue and increase productivity.

2. Dancing combines three powerful brain boosters

According to neuroscientist Julia Christensen of Germany's Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics, dance uniquely combines:

  • Aerobic exercise

  • Social interaction

  • Creative self-expression through music

Few other forms of exercise activate all three at the same time.

3. Dance strengthens both body and brain

Learning dance routines challenges multiple brain systems simultaneously by requiring participants to:

  • remember sequences,

  • coordinate movement,

  • synchronize with rhythm,

  • maintain balance,

  • and make split-second adjustments.

These mental demands help improve memory, attention and executive function.

4. It may reduce dementia risk

Several studies suggest regular dancing is associated with better cognitive health in older adults and may lower the risk of dementia.

One long-term study found dancing was among the leisure activities most strongly linked to reduced dementia risk.

Research: A landmark, 21-year study conducted by researchers at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and published in the New England Journal of Medicine tracked senior citizens to evaluate the effects of various leisure activities on cognitive health.

5. Dance fuels creativity

Researchers say even a brief dance session can enhance creative thinking.

The movement appears to activate brain networks involved in problem-solving and divergent thinking—the ability to generate multiple solutions to a challenge.

Improvised dancing may provide an even greater creative boost than following choreographed routines.

6. It changes the brain

An 18-month study found older adults who participated in dance classes developed:

  • improved balance, and

  • increased volume in the hippocampus—the brain region responsible for memory and learning.

The hippocampus is one of the first areas affected by Alzheimer's disease.

7. It lifts mood naturally

Even dancing alone can increase feelings of happiness.

When people dance together in synchrony, the brain releases endorphins and social bonding hormones that promote emotional well-being.

Studies suggest dance may improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression more than many other forms of exercise.

8. It helps break up sedentary time

Health experts recommend taking regular movement breaks because prolonged sitting — particularly for more than 30 minutes at a time — is linked to increased risks of chronic disease and premature death.

A brief dance break is one enjoyable way to interrupt long periods of sitting.

What scientists found: Dancing was associated with a 76% reduced risk of dementia — the highest risk reduction among all the physical and cognitive activities studied (including reading, swimming, and cycling).

Why dance is different

Dance is often described as a "whole-brain workout" because it combines:

  • physical exercise,

  • music,

  • memory,

  • coordination,

  • balance,

  • creativity,

  • emotion,

  • and, when done with others, social interaction.

This unique combination activates multiple brain regions simultaneously, offering benefits beyond those of many traditional workouts.

Why it works: Scientists attribute this massive benefit to the fact that dancing requires both constant cognitive processing (remembering steps, adapting to the music) and vigorous physical activity. This challenges the brain to build new pathways, protecting it against cognitive decline.

How to get started

Experts recommend:

  • Dance to music you genuinely enjoy.

  • Start with 5 minutes a day.

  • Learn simple routines online or improvise your own movements.

  • Consider joining a beginner's dance class for added social and motivational benefits.

Simple way to boost brain health

If you're looking for one of the simplest ways to boost brain health, 5 minutes of dancing each day may be enough to make a difference.

Research shows that even short dance breaks can improve focus, elevate mood and stimulate creativity, while regular dancing over months may strengthen memory, improve balance and help protect against age-related cognitive decline.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Creatine: New brain fuel, what studies show

Creatine: New brain fuel, what studies show

5m read
Abu Dhabi Police warn over summer tyre blowout risk

Abu Dhabi Police warn over summer tyre blowout risk

2m read
Doctors believe it appears to be a glioma, a type of brain tumor, which was detected at a “really early” stage.

Former Bachelor star reveals brain tumour diagnosis

2m read
Health checks every woman should prioritise

Health checks every woman should prioritise

2m read