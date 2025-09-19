Embrace 'Exercise Snacks': The new way to stay active in a busy world

Let’s break it down. “Exercise snacks” are brief bouts, often one to ten minutes, done multiple times per day. They’re not meant to replace planned training forever; they’re a practical way to turn a sedentary day into something your body recognises as active. When Women’s Health covered new research on breaking up sitting, endocrinologist Clare A. Kelly put it simply: “Walking helps manage blood sugar through multiple mechanisms… [working muscles] take in glucose from our bloodstream as energy,” she said.