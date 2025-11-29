UAE National Day break: Meeting family, friends? Doctors warn of post-holiday infection spikes

Experts share simple steps to keep celebrations from turning into a wave of illness
As UAE residents gear up for family reunions and indoor celebrations over the National Day holidays, doctors are cautioning that the festivities often come with a predictable consequence – a sharp rise in flu, cold and viral infections in the days that follow.
Clinics typically see a 30-40 per cent jump in visits after long breaks, especially during the UAE’s peak cold season from mid-October to February, according to specialists.
Dr Jawad Elhaout, Consultant Internal Medicine at Medcare Medical Centre Arjan, said post-holiday spikes are almost inevitable because people are exposed to many others who may already be carrying an infection – even before symptoms show.
“During long weekends and gatherings, early exposure increases the chance of viruses spreading quietly before anyone realises they are unwell,” he said.
Close contact during celebrations accelerates this.
“Viruses spread faster in indoor settings, and cooler temperatures push people to stay indoors for longer. It creates the ideal environment for infections to pass from one person to another,” Dr Elhaout noted.
Dr Amjad Shareef Mohammed, Pulmonary Medicine specialist at Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, said winter months naturally see higher viral activity.
“With Eid Al Etihad, there will be several family meet-ups, indoor gatherings, and social mixing. Viruses spread easily when they talk or eat together. Poor ventilation allows the virus to accumulate in the air,” he said.
Children, Dr Mohammed noted, play a key role in transmission due to close contact with their classmates in school, while travel during long breaks introduces “different flu strains” into the community.
Dr Mohammed said that cooler, dry air also weakens the body’s natural defences.
“Cold air dries the nasal mucosa, and respiratory viruses survive longer in such conditions.”
“The elderly and people with chronic conditions are the most vulnerable,” Dr Elhaout said. While children generally cope better, those born prematurely or with lung issues face higher risks.
Dr Amjad added that the under-5 age group, elderly adults, asthmatics, individuals with chronic lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and interstitial lung disease (ILD), pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible.
Clinics usually see a surge three to four days after the long weekend – the typical period when symptoms appear following exposure.
Doctors stressed that gatherings need not be cancelled just made safer.
“Anyone with flu-like symptoms should avoid attending to prevent spreading the virus,” Dr Elhaout advised. “Good hand hygiene, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and ensuring gatherings are well-ventilated all reduce risk,” he said.
Dr Amjad said transmission can be significantly reduced by “avoiding overcrowding, improving airflow, wearing masks, frequent handwashing, using sanitisers and not sharing items.”
Smaller gatherings are preferable, he said, and those who are unwell should “stay home and avoid socialising.” Dr Amjad also urged regular flu vaccinations for high-risk groups, calling them essential during the winter surge.
