Complete guide: Flying for UAE National Day holidays? Doctors list key health tips

Airport clinics often report spike in dehydration, travel-related illnesses
With thousands of UAE residents expected to fly out for the National Day holidays, doctors are urging travellers to take simple but essential health precautions to avoid falling sick during the peak winter travel season.
Airport clinics typically see a surge in cases during long weekends, with doctors warning that rushed travel schedules, crowded cabins and skipped routines can trigger preventable health issues.
“At Burjeel Airport Clinic, we often see a rise in cases of gastrointestinal illnesses, dehydration, respiratory infections, motion sickness, headaches, and stress-related symptoms,” said Dr Ahmed Abazar Ahmed Alnazer, Family Medicine GP at Burjeel Airport Clinic, Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi.
“Travellers rushing between flights frequently skip meals, miss medications or become dehydrated, which causes many of the problems we treat.”
Dr Alnazer noted that health issues can vary between short- and long-haul flights.
“On shorter flights, the main concerns are dehydration, ear pressure problems, motion sickness, and exposure to viruses in a crowded cabin,” Alnazer said.
“For longer journeys, passengers should be mindful of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) risk, severe dehydration, back and neck pain, jet lag, sleep disruption, and worsening of chronic conditions if medications are missed. Cabin humidity drops significantly, so dryness and fatigue are common symptoms,” he noted.
With airports expected to witness heavy footfall, Dr Hammad Khan, Emergency Care Specialist at Prime Hospital in Dubai, advised passengers to consider wearing masks, especially during peak hours.
“In crowded aircraft or high-virus seasons, masks significantly reduce respiratory infection risk. They may wear surgical masks or KN95/N95-style ones for the highest protection,” Dr Khan said.
“Masking is recommended if individuals are immunocompromised, sick but must travel or travellers with infants or elderly relatives,” Dr Khan said.
Even partial use, such as during boarding, disembarking and non-meal periods can offer meaningful protection, he underlined.
Aircraft cabins are extremely low in humidity, making dehydration one of the most frequent inflight health issues.
“I always advise passengers to drink 250-300 ml of water every hour, avoid excess coffee and alcohol, and consider using electrolytes on long flights,” Dr Alnazer said.
“Moisturising eye drops or a nasal spray can help reduce dryness.”
Dr Khan gave a traveller-focused hygiene checklist to minimise the risk of infections:
Wash hands after touching seatbelts, screens, tray tables and lavatories,
Use hand sanitiser before eating,
Wipe down high-touch surfaces like tray tables, armrests and seatbelts,
Get adequate sleep before flying,
Keep nasal passages moist to reduce susceptibility to infections.
Doctors recommend every traveller carry a compact but complete medical kit, especially during peak holiday travel.
Fever/pain medications,
Antihistamines,
A nasal decongestant (especially for children flying with a cold),
ORS rehydration sachets,
Anti-nausea and anti-diarrhoeal medicines,
Motion-sickness medication,
Hand sanitiser,
Basic band-aids and antiseptic wipes,
All chronic medications in hand luggage,
Copies of important prescriptions.
Before you travel
Stay hydrated and get sufficient sleep,
Eat light, balanced meals,
Pack a basic hygiene and medical kit,
Check required vaccinations and travel advisories,
Take regular medications on time,
Wear comfortable clothing.
At the airport
Avoid flying on an empty stomach,
Opt for a light, non-greasy meal,
Fill your water bottle before boarding,
Use hand sanitiser after security checks,
Wash hands frequently.
On the plane
Drink water regularly,
Wear a mask if the cabin is crowded,
Use saline spray if nose feels dry,
Stretch or walk every 1-2 hours (long-haul),
Sanitise hands often,
Wipe tray tables, armrests and seatbelts,
Avoid excessive alcohol.
After arrival
Adjust to local time using sunlight exposure and hydration,
Rest, hydrate, and resume normal meals,
Monitor for flu-like symptoms,
Continue all medications and maintain good hand hygiene.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox