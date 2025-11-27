Complete guide: Flying for UAE National Day holidays? Doctors list key health tips

With thousands of UAE residents expected to fly out for the National Day holidays, doctors are urging travellers to take simple but essential health precautions to avoid falling sick during the peak winter travel season.

Airport clinics typically see a surge in cases during long weekends, with doctors warning that rushed travel schedules, crowded cabins and skipped routines can trigger preventable health issues.

“At Burjeel Airport Clinic, we often see a rise in cases of gastrointestinal illnesses, dehydration, respiratory infections, motion sickness, headaches, and stress-related symptoms,” said Dr Ahmed Abazar Ahmed Alnazer, Family Medicine GP at Burjeel Airport Clinic, Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi.

“Travellers rushing between flights frequently skip meals, miss medications or become dehydrated, which causes many of the problems we treat.”