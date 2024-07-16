Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Holdings has launched the 24/7 Burjeel Airport Clinic at Zayed International Airport, state news agency WAM reported Tuesday. The clinic offers occupational and preventive care, and health screenings, the report said. Moreover, it is also equipped to perform ECG services, infusions, injections, and consultations for women.

Burjeel Airport Clinic was inaugurated in the presence of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings and Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Sorlini said, “The health and well-being of both our staff and passengers remains our top priority. We are proud to partner with Burjeel Holdings to open this cutting-edge clinic, ensuring that everyone has access to expert medical care whenever they need it, while further enhancing our offerings and strengthening our commitment to a safe and secure environment for everyone at Zayed International Airport.”

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings; and Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings were also present at the opening. Sunil said, "Our goal is to provide top-notch medical services to everyone at the airport, ensuring that both travellers and staff have access to high-quality healthcare whenever they need it. By serving passengers from across the globe, we highlight the world-class treatment options that the UAE offers and support Abu Dhabi’s medical tourism ambitions.”

The clinic offers vaccination assistance, helping travellers and airport personnel stay protected against various illnesses. It will also ensure guests have immediate access to healthcare without needing to leave the airport, maximising safety and minimising the potential travel disruptions for those seeking treatment, WAM said.