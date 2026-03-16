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Oman Air cancels flights to 9 cities including Dubai, Doha

Flights to Dubai, Doha, Bahrain and others halted due to airspace closures

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Passengers can manage their bookings and rebook via Oman Air’s website and mobile app .
Passengers can manage their bookings and rebook via Oman Air’s website and mobile app .
Oman Air

Dubai: Flights operated by Oman's national carrier to several destinations will remain suspended until March 31, as ongoing regional airspace closures continue to disrupt operations.

Oman Air said on Monday that while most of its network is operating normally, some routes remain temporarily affected.

“Oman Air flights continue to operate as normal, with additional services across our network. However, due to ongoing regional airspace closures, some routes remain temporarily affected.”

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As part of the disruption, the airline confirmed that flights to and from the following destinations are cancelled until March 31: Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), Kuwait City (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), Baghdad (BGW), and Khasab (KHS).

Travellers affected by the cancellations have been advised to manage their bookings through the airline’s digital channels.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," the airline said.

Airlines across the region have been adjusting schedules and routes as regional airspace closures continue to affect flight operations, forcing carriers to cancel or reroute services while monitoring safety conditions.

Earlier today, operations at Dubai Airport were temporarily suspended after a drone attack. Dubai's flag carrier, Emirates, had announced flight suspensions shortly after; however, flights began resuming gradually by 10 am.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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