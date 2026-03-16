Oman Air cancels flights to 9 cities including Dubai, Doha

Flights to Dubai, Doha, Bahrain and others halted due to airspace closures
Dubai: Flights operated by Oman's national carrier to several destinations will remain suspended until March 31, as ongoing regional airspace closures continue to disrupt operations.
Oman Air said on Monday that while most of its network is operating normally, some routes remain temporarily affected.
“Oman Air flights continue to operate as normal, with additional services across our network. However, due to ongoing regional airspace closures, some routes remain temporarily affected.”
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
As part of the disruption, the airline confirmed that flights to and from the following destinations are cancelled until March 31: Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), Kuwait City (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), Baghdad (BGW), and Khasab (KHS).
Travellers affected by the cancellations have been advised to manage their bookings through the airline’s digital channels.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," the airline said.
Airlines across the region have been adjusting schedules and routes as regional airspace closures continue to affect flight operations, forcing carriers to cancel or reroute services while monitoring safety conditions.
Earlier today, operations at Dubai Airport were temporarily suspended after a drone attack. Dubai's flag carrier, Emirates, had announced flight suspensions shortly after; however, flights began resuming gradually by 10 am.