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US Air Force C-17s arrive in Beijing before Trump visit

The aircraft arrivals highlight the extensive security and operational planning

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Ahead of a planned visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing later this week, two US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport. The large military transport planes are believed to be carrying vehicles, security equipment, and logistical supplies needed for the high-level presidential trip.

Chinese officials have confirmed Trump’s upcoming visit, signaling renewed diplomatic engagement between Washington and Beijing during a period of complex relations between the two countries. The aircraft arrivals highlight the extensive security and operational planning that accompanies a US presidential overseas visit, particularly one involving meetings with senior Chinese leadership and government representatives in the Chinese capital.

Video: AFP

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