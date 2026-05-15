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VD Satheesan moved to tears during visit to late mentor’s home

Kerala CM-designate gets emotional during visit to late mentor G Karthikeyan’s home

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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VD Satheesan moved to tears during visit to late mentor’s home
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Dubai: Ahead of his elevation to Kerala’s top post, chief minister-designate VD Satheesan visited the home of his late mentor and became visibly emotional, breaking down in tears.

Satheesan, who is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister on May 18 following the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s landslide victory in the state assembly elections, visited the Thiruvananthapuram residence of veteran Congress leader G. Karthikeyan on Friday as part of a series of pre-oath courtesy visits.

He was received by Karthikeyan’s wife, M.T. Sulekha, and son, Congress leader K. Sabarinadhan. Overcome with emotion during the meeting, Satheesan could not hold back his tears, prompting a gentle rebuke from Karthikeyan’s wife, who remarked, “A CM shouldn’t cry like this.” He responded with a smile through his tears.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Satheesan reflected on the deep bond he shared with the late leader, who passed away in 2015.

“I had actually stepped away from student and youth politics. When I returned, it was he who insisted that I contest the Assembly elections in 1996 and again in 2001,” Satheesan said.

After his early political career appeared to stall, with repeated denials of key organisational roles, Satheesan briefly stepped away from frontline politics and practised law. It was Karthikeyan who brought him back into the fold, persuading him to contest from Paravur in 1996, when he lost, and again in 2001, when he finally won.

Satheesan described Karthikeyan’s family as his own, crediting the late leader with bringing him into mainstream politics.

The UDF leader, who steered the Opposition through years of political battles against the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, had a busy day of outreach as chief minister-designate.

He met senior Congress leader A.K. Antony to seek his blessings, called on outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and also visited UDF convenor Adoor Prakash and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, who was also considered a contender for the chief minister’s post alongside KC Venugopal.

Satheesan is scheduled to take oath on Monday morning. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 10am at Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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