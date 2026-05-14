Satheesan promises ‘new Kerala’ as Congress picks CM

UDF leader vows clean governance and generational change after dramatic selection process
V.D. Satheesan on Thursday pledged to usher in “a new Kerala” focused on young people, clean governance and economic revival after the Congress leadership formally picked him to head the next United Democratic Front (UDF) government in the state.
The announcement ended days of intense speculation and internal consultations within the Congress party over who would lead the UDF government after its emphatic victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. The alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, returning the Congress-led front to power after two consecutive defeats.
The decision was announced in New Delhi by senior Congress leaders Deepa Das Munshi, Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken after prolonged deliberations by the party high command. Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala were also seen as contenders for the top post.
Satheesan thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility.
“I dedicate this Chief Ministership to the people of Kerala,” Satheesan said, promising a government centred on change, accountability and opportunities for the next generation.
“We have to start a new era. I promise to the people of Kerala that there should be a new Kerala for youngsters and the next generation. We are going to change the definition of political work,” he said, adding that politics should focus on improving people’s living standards and serving those on the margins.
At a later press conference, Satheesan signalled an attempt to unify the Congress leadership after the closely watched selection process, saying he would work closely with both Venugopal and Chennithala.
“I do not see this position as a personal achievement,” he said, describing the opportunity as “something divine”. He credited Venugopal for coordinating the party’s activities and called Chennithala “my leader”, while stressing that only collective leadership could rebuild the state.
Satheesan also confirmed that Congress leaders would meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to formally stake claim to form the government.
Even as celebrations broke out among Congress workers, Satheesan cautioned that the incoming government would inherit serious economic challenges.
“The fiscal situation of Kerala is vulnerable. We are hopeful that we can change everything,” he said.
In an interview with IANS, Satheesan said the UDF had spent years preparing for governance and had already consulted experts on economic recovery and policy reforms.
“We are going through a very vulnerable period because the fiscal situation in Kerala is very poor. We have studied a lot, prepared documents, and discussed with experts,” he told IANS.
He also defended the time taken by the Congress leadership to arrive at a decision, saying the process involved consultations with former state party chiefs, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders amid intense public scrutiny and social media speculation.
For Satheesan, the elevation marks the culmination of a political rise that mirrored the Congress party’s search for renewal in Kerala after years of factional battles and electoral setbacks.
Born in Kochi district and turning 62 later this month, Satheesan entered the Assembly from Paravur in 2001 after beginning his career as a lawyer. Over the years, he earned a reputation as one of the Congress party’s most aggressive and effective speakers in the Assembly.
Known for mixing statistics with sarcasm and sharp attacks on the Left government, Satheesan emerged as one of the fiercest critics of outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, particularly over issues such as the gold smuggling case, AI camera controversy and law-and-order concerns.
His biggest breakthrough came after the UDF’s crushing defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections, when he was appointed Leader of the Opposition — a move initially viewed as a compromise amid Congress factional rivalries.
Instead, Satheesan used the role to transform himself into the most visible face of anti-Left politics in Kerala.
Unlike many senior Congress leaders in the state, Satheesan was never seen as fully aligned with the traditional faction camps that dominated Kerala Congress politics for decades. That relative independence helped him build support among younger leaders and grassroots workers seeking generational change within the party.
On Thursday morning, Satheesan travelled to Thiruvananthapuram with close family members and reached his official residence shortly before the party formally announced his elevation. Supporters had already gathered in large numbers outside the residence as celebrations erupted across the state.
With the Congress returning to power after a decade, Satheesan now faces the challenge of translating the UDF’s sweeping mandate into governance — while also attempting to redefine the Congress party’s future in Kerala.
- with inputs from IANS and ANI