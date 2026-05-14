VD Satheesan named Kerala chief minister

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, who had remained in Delhi through the final phase of discussions, was called in for a last-minute meeting with Rahul Gandhi before being informed that the leadership had settled on V.D. Satheesan. Around the same time, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala was informed through a private phone call from Rahul Gandhi that the contest had effectively ended and Satheesan had emerged as the chosen face.

A lawyer by training, he entered the Kerala Assembly from Paravur in 2001 and quickly built a reputation as one of the Congress party’s most effective speakers inside the House. Known for his command over data, biting wit and aggressive debating style, Satheesan frequently emerged as one of the fiercest critics of the Left government on the Assembly floor.

Unlike many senior Congress leaders in Kerala, Satheesan was never seen as being deeply rooted in either of the party’s traditional “A” and “I” faction camps that dominated state politics for decades. That relative distance from entrenched factional lines helped him cultivate support among younger legislators and grassroots workers seeking generational change within the party.

From the gold smuggling controversy to allegations surrounding AI surveillance cameras and repeated attacks on the Pinarayi Vijayan government over law and order issues, Satheesan steadily positioned himself as the most visible and combative face of anti-Left politics in the state.

His elevation is being seen as a signal that the Congress party is attempting to place Kerala’s political future in the hands of a younger, more aggressive and media-savvy generation — one tasked with taking on the political legacy of outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier in the day, Satheesan travelled to Thiruvananthapuram with close family members and arrived at his official residence, where he had spent the past five years as Leader of the Opposition. He reached minutes before the All India Congress Committee formally announced the decision and quietly walked through a massive crowd of supporters gathered outside, without making any public remarks.

While critics within the Congress have often accused him of concentrating decision-making and pushing aggressively for control, even many detractors acknowledge that Satheesan currently commands one of the strongest public connect levels within the party’s Kerala leadership.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.