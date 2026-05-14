VD Satheesan named Kerala chief minister

He was named CM after several days of deliberations at the Congress high command
The Congress party has selected VD Satheesan to be the new chief minister of Kerala.
The 61-year-old was picked to be the 13th chief minister of the state over KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala after a week of suspense following state elections.
The announcement, 10 days after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) emerged the winner in Kerala polls, finally came in New Delhi, delivered by senior Congress leaders Deepa Das Munshi, Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken after intense deliberations and mounting political suspense.
The decision, delayed until the Congress leadership had exhausted every round of consultation, unfolded with the familiar tension and theatre that often accompanies high-stakes power transitions within the party.
Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, who had remained in Delhi through the final phase of discussions, was called in for a last-minute meeting with Rahul Gandhi before being informed that the leadership had settled on V.D. Satheesan. Around the same time, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala was informed through a private phone call from Rahul Gandhi that the contest had effectively ended and Satheesan had emerged as the chosen face.
For Satheesan, the moment marks the culmination of a long political journey — one that reflects the Congress party’s broader effort to reinvent itself in Kerala after years of factional infighting, electoral disappointments and leadership stagnation.
Born in Ernakulam district and set to turn 62 later this month, Satheesan carved out his place in Kerala politics through his sharp legislative performances and steady organisational groundwork.
A lawyer by training, he entered the Kerala Assembly from Paravur in 2001 and quickly built a reputation as one of the Congress party’s most effective speakers inside the House. Known for his command over data, biting wit and aggressive debating style, Satheesan frequently emerged as one of the fiercest critics of the Left government on the Assembly floor.
Ironically, his rise gathered momentum after one of the Congress party’s worst setbacks in Kerala.
Following the UDF’s heavy defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections, Satheesan was unexpectedly picked as Leader of the Opposition — a decision initially viewed by many within the party as a compromise born out of internal factional rivalries.
Instead, he transformed the post into the launchpad of his political ascent.
From the gold smuggling controversy to allegations surrounding AI surveillance cameras and repeated attacks on the Pinarayi Vijayan government over law and order issues, Satheesan steadily positioned himself as the most visible and combative face of anti-Left politics in the state.
Unlike many senior Congress leaders in Kerala, Satheesan was never seen as being deeply rooted in either of the party’s traditional “A” and “I” faction camps that dominated state politics for decades. That relative distance from entrenched factional lines helped him cultivate support among younger legislators and grassroots workers seeking generational change within the party.
While critics within the Congress have often accused him of concentrating decision-making and pushing aggressively for control, even many detractors acknowledge that Satheesan currently commands one of the strongest public connect levels within the party’s Kerala leadership.
Earlier in the day, Satheesan travelled to Thiruvananthapuram with close family members and arrived at his official residence, where he had spent the past five years as Leader of the Opposition. He reached minutes before the All India Congress Committee formally announced the decision and quietly walked through a massive crowd of supporters gathered outside, without making any public remarks.
Now preparing to move from the Opposition benches to the Chief Minister’s office, Satheesan faces expectations that extend well beyond administrative leadership.
His elevation is being seen as a signal that the Congress party is attempting to place Kerala’s political future in the hands of a younger, more aggressive and media-savvy generation — one tasked with taking on the political legacy of outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
- with inputs from IANS