V.D. Satheesan: From ‘almost there’ to Kerala’s top job

Congress leader’s long political wait ends with Kerala’s biggest prize
For much of his political career, V.D. Satheesan was regarded as one of the Congress party’s brightest political minds in Kerala — a leader admired for his sharp Assembly performances, command over detail and relentless preparation — yet somehow always just short of the very top.
That long wait is finally over.
After the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s sweeping victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, the Congress high command picked Satheesan to lead the state as its next chief minister, ending days of intense consultations involving senior leaders K.C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.
At 61, Satheesan’s elevation is less a sudden political breakthrough than the culmination of decades of persistence, setbacks and reinvention within one of India’s most faction-ridden state Congress units.
Born on May 31, 1964, in Nettoor in Ernakulam district, Satheesan is the son of Vadassery Damodara Menon, a Forest Department official, and Vilasini Amma. A law graduate, he briefly practised as an advocate before moving fully into politics.
His political journey began in student politics. He served as a union office-bearer at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, later became chairman of the MG University Union and eventually rose to become national secretary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), according to Manorama Online.
But it was Paravur that would define his political identity.
When Satheesan first contested from Paravur in 1996, the constituency was considered a Left bastion. He lost narrowly to CPI candidate P. Raju by just over 1,100 votes.
Many young politicians may have moved on after such a defeat. Satheesan stayed.
He spent years steadily building local credibility and strengthening his personal connect with voters. That persistence transformed Paravur from a difficult constituency into one of the Congress party’s safest seats in Kerala.
Since 2001, Satheesan has won six consecutive Assembly elections from Paravur, steadily increasing his victory margins against both CPI and CPM-backed candidates.
Despite his growing reputation, Satheesan frequently found himself overlooked during the era of fierce Congress factionalism in Kerala.
Several opportunities slipped away over the years — including leadership roles in the KSU, Youth Congress and KPCC, along with a possible ministerial berth in 2011.
Still, he remained deeply embedded in organisational politics.
He served as chairman of the Kerala Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee and Estimates Committee, worked as AICC secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu and later became KPCC vice-president. In 2016, he was appointed chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party in the Oommen Chandy-led opposition.
If Satheesan built one defining political reputation, it was as perhaps the Congress party’s most effective legislative performer in Kerala.
Inside the Assembly, he became known for dismantling government arguments through exhaustive preparation and precise factual attacks.
One of the defining moments of his Assembly career came during debates over the lottery controversy under the V.S. Achuthanandan government, when Satheesan’s confrontations with then Finance Minister Thomas Isaac drew statewide attention.
Between 2006 and 2011, while Oommen Chandy served as Leader of the Opposition, Satheesan moved 33 adjournment motions in the Assembly — a record in Kerala legislative history.
Over time, Congress workers and political observers simply began referring to him as “VD” — shorthand for both familiarity and stature.
The defining shift in Satheesan’s political career came after one of the Congress party’s darkest moments in Kerala.
Following the UDF’s crushing defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress high command bypassed several senior leaders and appointed Satheesan as Leader of the Opposition, signalling what many saw as a generational transition within the party.
At the time, the move surprised many within Congress.
But Satheesan quickly transformed the role into a political launchpad.
He consciously moved away from the factional politics that had paralysed the Kerala Congress for years and instead focused on issue-based opposition campaigns aimed at urban voters, young professionals and politically neutral sections.
Under his leadership, the UDF regained momentum.
The alliance won 18 of Kerala’s 20 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, followed by strong performances in local body elections and key bypoll victories in Thrikkakara, Puthuppally and Nilambur.
Satheesan also emerged as the most visible critic of outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, targeting the Left government over the gold smuggling controversy, AI camera allegations, governance failures and law-and-order issues.
Unlike many mainstream politicians in Kerala, Satheesan also cultivated a reputation as a strong environmental voice — even when it created friction within his own support base.
He openly backed the Madhav Gadgil Committee recommendations on protecting the Western Ghats, despite resistance from sections of the Congress and influential church groups.
He repeatedly criticised illegal quarrying, land encroachments and unregulated tourism-led development, particularly after the devastating Wayanad landslides in 2024.
Like most senior political figures, Satheesan’s career has not been without controversy.
The most prominent was the Punarjani Project controversy, involving allegations related to foreign fund collection and FCRA violations linked to a housing initiative for 2018 flood victims in his constituency. A Vigilance report later cleared him of major wrongdoing.
Now, after decades of waiting, Satheesan stands at the summit of Kerala politics.
According to IANS, the Congress-led UDF is planning a full-scale swearing-in ceremony on May 18, with efforts underway to have all ministers take oath alongside Satheesan in a show of coalition unity and administrative readiness.
But the political symbolism surrounding his rise may prove even more significant than the ceremony itself.
For the Congress party, Satheesan represents more than just a chief ministerial face. He embodies the party’s attempt to move beyond factional paralysis and hand Kerala’s future to a sharper, more combative and media-savvy generation.
For Satheesan personally, the journey from overlooked organisational leader to chief minister is also a reminder of how persistence can eventually outlast political timing.
- with inputs from IANS and ANI