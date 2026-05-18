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Kerala CM oath ceremony: VD Satheesan, 20 ministers to be sworn in today

UDF returns to power in Kerala as Satheesan, 20 ministers take oath today

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IANS
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Congress-led UDF set to form government in Kerala with 21-member cabinet
Congress-led UDF set to form government in Kerala with 21-member cabinet

New Delhi: The swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government, headed by Chief Minister-designate V.D. Satheesan, is scheduled to be held on Monday at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The event will formally mark the UDF's return to power in Kerala after a decade, following its decisive victory in the Assembly elections.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with chief ministers from Congress-ruled states, are expected to attend the ceremony.

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Satheesan meets Cardinal Cleemis

A day before being sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala, Satheesan on Sunday met Cardinal Moran Mor Baselios Cleemis, also known as Cleemis Bava.

The Cardinal currently serves as the Major Archbishop-Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church and the Major Archbishop of Trivandrum.

‘Blessings and goodwill’, says Satheesan on X

In a post on X, Satheesan said: “Received the blessings and warm wishes of #MarCleemisBava ahead of assuming office as the Chief Minister of #Kerala tomorrow.”

The Congress leader added that Cardinal Cleemis Bava’s words of faith and goodwill were a “source of great strength and encouragement”.

“With a sense of divine responsibility, I remain committed to ensuring inclusive governance, respecting all communities, and prioritising the development and progress of Kerala.”

New Kerala cabinet structure takes shape

The new administration will assume office with a 21-member cabinet, including the Chief Minister.

Political sources indicate that the Congress is likely to secure 11 ministerial positions, including the Chief Minister’s post.

Meanwhile, coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is likely to receive five ministerial positions in the new government.

Among the names under consideration are P.K. Kunhalikutty, K.M. Shaji, N. Shamsuddeen and Parakkal Abdulla. However, reports suggest internal differences have surfaced over the possible inclusion of P.K. Basheer, with a section of the party expressing reservations about his elevation.

The final cabinet composition is expected to offer a clearer picture of the power-sharing arrangement within the newly elected UDF government ahead of Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.

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