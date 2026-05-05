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After big win, a tougher choice: Who leads Kerala?

Congress weighs experience, control and generational shift as it picks new chief minister

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Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala: Choosing the next chief minister will set the tone for governance and internal cohesion over the next five years in Kerala.
VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala: Choosing the next chief minister will set the tone for governance and internal cohesion over the next five years in Kerala.
ANI

The Congress high command faces its first and most critical test in Kerala after a sweeping electoral victory — choosing the next chief minister, a decision that will set the tone for governance and internal cohesion over the next five years.

With the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) returning to power with a commanding 102 seats, expectations are high — but so are the stakes within the party. The Congress alone has secured 63 seats, placing it firmly in control of the leadership decision, yet also exposing competing ambitions among its senior leaders.

At the centre of the contest are Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal. Each represents a different strand within the party — from generational change to administrative experience and organisational clout — making the choice far more than a routine leadership transition.

Who’s in the race? Kerala CM contenders

V.D. Satheesan

Frontrunner and current Leader of Opposition credited with reviving the UDF after back-to-back defeats. Led the alliance to a dominant 2024 Lok Sabha showing (18/20 seats) and strong local body results. Seen as the face of the opposition with an assertive leadership style and firm handling of internal crises.

K.C. Venugopal

AICC General Secretary and key link to the Congress high command. Played a central role in campaign coordination, candidate selection and managing dissent. His national stature strengthens his claim, but his Lok Sabha role and the need for a bypoll if chosen complicate the path.

Ramesh Chennithala

Senior Congress leader with long legislative and parliamentary experience. Former Leader of Opposition (2016–2021) and once the UDF’s chief ministerial face. Despite losing the role after the 2021 defeat, remains a seasoned contender with administrative depth.

New dimension

The unexpected emergence of Venugopal as a contender has added a new dimension to the race. A key figure in the party’s central leadership, his entry signals a stronger role for the high command, potentially reshaping what has traditionally been a state-level decision.

The process itself reflects a marked shift from Kerala Congress’s past, where leadership transitions were largely settled through consensus. When stalwarts such as K. Karunakaran, A.K. Antony and Oommen Chandy assumed office, the path to power was typically clear. This time, however, the selection is unfolding in full public view, with visible camps, lobbying and a careful balancing of political equations.

A meeting of the central leadership in New Delhi is expected to chart the next steps, including the appointment of observers to assess the mood among the party’s legislators and consult allies. Their feedback will play a crucial role in determining a candidate who is not only acceptable within the Congress but also capable of holding together the coalition.

Complex exercise

While the leadership question dominates the immediate agenda, it is only the beginning of a more complex exercise. Once the Chief Minister is chosen, attention will quickly shift to the formation of a 21-member cabinet that reflects both coalition arithmetic and Kerala’s intricate social balance.

The UDF’s alliance partners — including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) — are expected to seek their share of cabinet positions in line with past precedents. This will leave the Congress with the challenging task of accommodating a large pool of aspirants within its own ranks.

Within the party, discussions are already underway over regional representation, caste and community balance, and generational inclusion. Several senior leaders, along with emerging faces, are in contention, while there is also a push to increase women’s representation in the cabinet.

Key positions

Beyond ministerial berths, key constitutional positions such as Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Chief Whip will also need to be carefully allocated to maintain stability and legislative efficiency.

The scale of the UDF’s victory — which reduced the Left Front to 35 seats and left the BJP with just three — has given the coalition a strong mandate. Yet it also raises expectations of swift and effective governance after a decade in opposition.

For the Congress, the challenge now lies in ensuring that its internal contest does not overshadow its political comeback. The choice of chief minister will be closely watched, not just for who gets the post, but for what it signals about the party’s direction — whether it leans towards continuity, generational shift, or centralised control.

- with inputs from IANS

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